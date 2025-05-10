Lindsey Vonn enjoys Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour in white boots and purple cowboy hat

The legendary alpine ski racer, Lindsey Vonn, recently shared glimpses of her enjoying Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour. The three-time Olympic medalist skier posed in white boots and a purple cowboy hat.

Ad

The eight-time World Championship medalist, Vonn, has successfully returned to competitive skiing at 40. In March 2025, the elite athlete added more to her legacy by becoming the oldest woman skier to achieve a podium finish. She clinched a silver medal in the super-G race event at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals, which was held in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Through her Instagram story, the three-time World Junior Championship medalist shared a glimpse of her selfie. She donned a white-colored, cropped tank top, dark skinny jeans, and long white boots. She mentioned,

Ad

Trending

"@beyonce 🤠💃"

In another Instagram story, she was seen wearing a purple cowboy hat and shared her thoughts in the last one, which featured the singer, mentioning,

"Queen B 🐝"

Screenshots of Lindsey Vonn's Instagram stories | Source: IG/@lindseyvonn

Lindsey Vonn is also the only female skier from the United States to clinch a gold medal in the downhill race event at the Olympics. She etched the historic feat in the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics. The four-time Olympian has won a record-making 82 World Cup races and 137 World Cup podium finishes.

Ad

Along with her Olympic and World Championship achievements, she also has four overall globes, eight downhill globes, five super-G globes, and three combined globes. The St. Paul, Minnesota native was honoured with the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award in 2011.

Lindsey Vonn reflects on her comeback to skiing after six years

Lindsey Vonn returned to competitive skiing after undergoing partial knee replacement surgery. She announced her return to the sport in November 2024 and started competing the month after. She participated in multiple races and improved her rankings. During her interview with CNN, Vonn reflected on the power of resilience, self-belief, and pushing past orthodox mental barriers.

Ad

“A lot of women and girls are afraid to try because of the fear of failure, and I’ve fallen a million times and I’ve always gotten back up, so I’m not afraid to fail at anything. Is my age a factor? Yeah. (Are) my, are my injuries a factor? Yes, but … you’ve got to do what you love, and if I fail, so be it, but I always believed in myself, and it’s gotten me this far."

Ad

She continued,

"A lot of people say as they get older, the fear increases – that’s your mind. Do what you set your mind to. If you believe you can’t do it, then of course."

Vonn had retired in 2019 after competing at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships. She had won a bronze medal in the downhill race event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More