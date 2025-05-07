"With most loyal man I've ever known"- Lindsey Vonn gets reunited with special companion after Miami F1 Grand Prix

The three-time Olympic medalist, legendary alpine skier Lindsey Vonn, has shared her thoughts on the bond between her and her furry companion, Leo. Through her Instagram story, the athlete reflected on her views as she recently reunited with Leo after the Miami F1 Grand Prix.

Her story featured her furry companion sleeping on a sofa on a blanket.

"Back with the most loyal man I’ve ever known ❤️"

Screenshot of Lindsey Vonn's Instagram story | Source: IG/lindseyvonn

Vonn has won two gold medals, three silver medals, and three bronze medals from the World Championship and three medals from the World Junior Championships. She returned to competitive alpine skiing in December 2024 after undergoing successful partial knee replacement surgery.

Lindsey Vonn is one of the greatest alpine skiers of all time and has clinched 82 World Cup wins along with multiple records. She is the only American woman skier to have won Olympic gold in the downhill race event. She achieved the historic feat at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics. For her contribution to the sport, Vonn received the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award in 2011.

Lindsey Vonn reflects on the significance of her comeback in her decorated career

Lindsey Vonn announced her return to the sport in November 2024 and started competing in December. She claimed 14th in St. Moritz in the Super G event, a sixth-place finish in St. Anton, and fourth in the Super G.

During her interview with CNN in May 2025, she reflected on the significance of her latest feat and competing in the sport at 40.

“I think that it changes everything. I think there are a lot of people that thought that I would never be back and I would never be successful again – and I think that I proved to myself, and to them, that I still deserve to be here, no matter if I will be 41 at the next Olympics," she shared.

She continued,

“I cried. I think that (podium) was the hardest I’ve ever cried after a race because it just was so emotional and it meant so much to me – and, actually, I’m going to put it next to my Olympic medal because that’s how much it means to me."

In March 2025, she secured another significant milestone by clinching the silver medal in the 2025 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Super G event, becoming the oldest woman to do so.

