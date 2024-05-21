Lindsey Vonn gears up for Marvel Studios' highly anticipated release 'Deadpool & Wolverine', featuring longtime friend Hugh Jackman

Former alpine skier Lindsey Vonn has a penchant for all things Marvel. The 4x World Champion who once donned a Captain America ensemble on the competitive slope, is now awaiting the release of Marvel Studios' latest venture, Deadpool & Wolverine. Slated for a July 2024 release, the movie will feature Vonn's long-time friend, Hugh Jackman.

Two years after retiring from her alpine skiing career, the 39-year-old skier, first crossed paths with the Australian movie icon on a ski day in Park City, Utah, in 2021. Besides a fun skiing session, they also engaged in a jam session, where Vonn played the piano and violinist Grant Gardner assisted as a professional.

Currently, the 2 times Tony award-winning actor, is headlining the movie with fellow star, Ryan Reynolds. In the official trailer, the iconic characters team up to defeat a common enemy. As excited as Marvel fans are, the 82 World Cup winning athlete is giddy with anticipation.

Taking to her X handle, she left a tweet for Jackman saying,

"Can’t wait for this!" Lindsey Vonn wrote in her caption.

Hugh Jackman set the internet ablaze in 2023, with the announcement that his character Wolverine, will be back on the screen 6 years after he had retired the character, back in 2017. Wolverine was last seen in Logan, the 10th installment in the X-men series.

True to his character, he posted a message on social media that had fans worldwide roaring with excitement.

"One ticket for #DeadpoolAndWolverine please. Just one," wrote Jackman while anticipating eagerly.

Hugh Jackman shares his experience skiing with Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn

Back in 2021, during their trip to Park City, the friends had a musical time together and also hit the slopes in their gear. In awe of Vonn's alpine skiing expertise, Jackman revealed that he was an obedient student when the former asked him to 'tuck' mid-skiing.

"When world renowned Olympic gold medalist and all around awesome person @lindseyvonn says to “tuck” ... you “tuck”, wrote Hugh Jackman on his Instagram post combining with a series of pictures and videos.

Tuck is when a skier remains static to reduce air resistance, skiing downhill without any turns. In alpine skiing, when athletes take off on a longer race they use the trick to recover mid-journey.

On their Utah ski trip, Vonn was elated to share the experience with Jackman, calling him a fine skier besides being a great showman.

"This week was Huuuuuge skiing with Hugh. The greatest showman is also a great skier... who knew!"

wrote Vonn, appreciative of Jackman's performance in Utah.