Lindsey Vonn makes her feelings known for her long-time sponsor Redbull while celebrating 20 years of partnership

Lindsey Vonn recently opened up about celebrating 20 years of association with Red Bull on July 15, 2025. The skier partnered with the brand in 2005, when she was just 20 years old.Vonn made a comeback to skiing in November last year after taking a break of almost six years, citing several injuries. Following her comeback, she produced some dominant performances and wrapped up the 2024-25 season with a silver medal in the World Cup Super G race finals in Sun Valley, Idaho, on March 23, 2025.Outside of her skiing endeavors, the 45-year-old is also a well-known name among various brands and is associated with multiple of them, including Oakley, Under Armour, Rolex, and more. Another venture Vonn is a part of is Red Bull, and she recently completed 20 years of partnership with them. In her latest update on Instagram, she shared a video showcasing the celebration of the milestone with her close ones.She also delivered a speech during the Red Bull party, thanking her close ones for supporting her in her journey.&quot;I am just so thankful that everyone's here tonight and supporting me and absolutely insane adventure. I couldn't have gone this far without everyone in this room. It's not just my success, it's everyone's success. But 20 years is a pretty big milestone, so thank you so much,&quot; said Lindsey Vonn.Here is the video: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVonn wore a stunning black outfit and flaunted a Red Bull necklace while celebrating the special achievement.Lindsey Vonn penned an emotional note while celebrating 20 years of association with Red Bull. On July 14, 2025, Lindsey Vonn made her feelings known about her journey with Red Bull by penning a heartfelt note on social media. She shared a bunch of pictures on her social media, which showcased several moments of her at Red Bull events or her donning the brand's accessories.Talking about her journey with the long-time sponsor and making her feelings known about completing 20 years of partnership with them, she added a note in the caption that read:&quot;WOW!!! 20 Years with @redbull - time has literally flown by!! 🤯🤩 What a journey… I remember signing with Red Bull back in 2005 as a 20 year old who was just getting started…. It was a leap of faith for myself and the company but I believed in them and they believed in me. Throughout everything - the good times and the bad - they’ve supported me every step of the way. I only wish Dietrich could be here to celebrate and see this final chapter of my career. Thank you for always giving me wiiiings🪽🫶🏻&quot; wrote Lindsey Vonn. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlong with her remarkable records in skiing, Lindsey Vonn has also explored other horizons in her career, as she became a New York Times best-selling author after writing a book, Rise: My Story.