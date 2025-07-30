  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Lindsey Vonn makes her feelings known for her long-time sponsor Redbull while celebrating 20 years of partnership

Lindsey Vonn makes her feelings known for her long-time sponsor Redbull while celebrating 20 years of partnership

By Nancy Singh
Published Jul 30, 2025 07:58 GMT
Lindsey Vonn Celebrates 20 Years with Red Bull in Los Angeles - Source: Getty
Lindsey Vonn Celebrates 20 Years with Red Bull in Los Angeles - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn recently opened up about celebrating 20 years of association with Red Bull on July 15, 2025. The skier partnered with the brand in 2005, when she was just 20 years old.

Ad

Vonn made a comeback to skiing in November last year after taking a break of almost six years, citing several injuries. Following her comeback, she produced some dominant performances and wrapped up the 2024-25 season with a silver medal in the World Cup Super G race finals in Sun Valley, Idaho, on March 23, 2025.

Outside of her skiing endeavors, the 45-year-old is also a well-known name among various brands and is associated with multiple of them, including Oakley, Under Armour, Rolex, and more. Another venture Vonn is a part of is Red Bull, and she recently completed 20 years of partnership with them. In her latest update on Instagram, she shared a video showcasing the celebration of the milestone with her close ones.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She also delivered a speech during the Red Bull party, thanking her close ones for supporting her in her journey.

"I am just so thankful that everyone's here tonight and supporting me and absolutely insane adventure. I couldn't have gone this far without everyone in this room. It's not just my success, it's everyone's success. But 20 years is a pretty big milestone, so thank you so much," said Lindsey Vonn.
Ad

Here is the video:

Ad

Vonn wore a stunning black outfit and flaunted a Red Bull necklace while celebrating the special achievement.

Lindsey Vonn penned an emotional note while celebrating 20 years of association with Red Bull.

On July 14, 2025, Lindsey Vonn made her feelings known about her journey with Red Bull by penning a heartfelt note on social media. She shared a bunch of pictures on her social media, which showcased several moments of her at Red Bull events or her donning the brand's accessories.

Ad

Talking about her journey with the long-time sponsor and making her feelings known about completing 20 years of partnership with them, she added a note in the caption that read:

"WOW!!! 20 Years with @redbull - time has literally flown by!! 🤯🤩 What a journey… I remember signing with Red Bull back in 2005 as a 20 year old who was just getting started…. It was a leap of faith for myself and the company but I believed in them and they believed in me. Throughout everything - the good times and the bad - they’ve supported me every step of the way. I only wish Dietrich could be here to celebrate and see this final chapter of my career. Thank you for always giving me wiiiings🪽🫶🏻" wrote Lindsey Vonn.
Ad

Along with her remarkable records in skiing, Lindsey Vonn has also explored other horizons in her career, as she became a New York Times best-selling author after writing a book, Rise: My Story.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications