Lindsey Vonn rocks a black outfit and flaunts Redbull's necklace while celebrating 20 years with long-time sponsor

Lindsey Vonn wore a Red Bull necklace during her latest celebration of completing 20 years of association with the energy drink brand. She partnered with the brand in 2005, when she was just 20 years old.

Vonn, who took a long hiatus from skiing in 2019, citing several injuries, made a comeback in November last year. Following her return, she delivered a few impressive performances. Vonn concluded the season by finishing second in the World Cup Super G race finals in Sun Valley, Idaho, on March 23, 2025. With this achievement, she became the oldest woman ever to win a podium finish at a World Cup event.

The American is currently enjoying her offseason and recently celebrated her 20 years of association with Red Bull on Monday, July 14. She shared a glimpse of her appearance at the celebration party held on Tuesday, July 15, in Los Angeles. She posted a picture of herself donning a black outfit and golden accessories, including a Red Bull logo pendant. Her Instagram story's caption read:

"@redbull ready💪🏻💃🏻"

Vonn's Instagram story (@lindseyvonn)

Following this, she shared a video of herself on her way to Red Bull's 20-year celebration on her Instagram story. In addition to Red Bull, Vonn has collaborated with several other brands, including Oakley, Under Armour, and Rolex.

When Lindsey Vonn made her feelings known about building her personal brand

In 2024, Lindsey Vonn sat for a conversation with The Loaf Podcast, where she made her feelings known about how she built herself as a personal brand. She credited her father for his significant advice that helped her understand the importance of being more than a successful ski racer.

She said about her hard work:

"My dad told me, when I was very young, I think I was 11 or 12, that if I really wanted to be successful in skiing, I had to be more than a ski racer. So I have kind of always taken the business side to the heart. I've always worked exceptionally hard off the mountain, just like I do on it."

"I think people recognize me as a person and that they feel that If I can overcome my adversity, they can too," Vonn added.

Lindsey Vonn has had a prominent career in skiing, winning several medals and performing incredibly in major events. However, she has also solidified her legacy outside the sport by advocating for women's sports and establishing the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, which provides scholarships for girls who need help. She also became a New York Times best-selling author after writing a book, Rise: My Story.

