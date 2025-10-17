Lindsey Vonn, Olivia Dunne, Masai Russell and others react as Suni Lee makes debut on Victoria's secret's fashion show

Lindsey Vonn, Olivia Dunne, and others reacted to Suni Lee's runway debut at Victoria's Secret Fashion Week. Lee appeared in her first runway walk on October 15, 2025, in New York City. Lee was joined by women's basketball star Angel Reese, who became the first professional athlete selected by Victoria's Secret for the runway walk. While she donned a traditional Lingerie attire, Lee stunned her fans in a sporty outfit, representing the brand's PINK line. The individual all-around Olympic gold medalist wore black mini shorts and paired them with a pink sports bra. She complemented her look with sparkling accessories and heels and layered her look with a pink hoodie that featured angel's wings. Following her successful debut, she shared a few glimpses of her appearance at the show that showed the behind-the-scenes of the spectacular event and wrote:&quot;That was funnn 🩷&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLee's graceful runway appearance left fellow female athletes in awe. The alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn referred to Lee as 'baddie' and wrote:&quot;Such a baddie!!!💪🏻🔥.&quot;Former LSU gymnast and social media star Dunne also expressed her admiration, noting:&quot;Bro has always been angelic 🪽🩷.&quot;The American women's basketball star Paige Bueckers also chimmed in, writing:&quot;Walking legend.&quot;Fellow Olympic gold medalist Masai Russell also adored Lee.&quot;😍😍 Did your thing,&quot; Russell wrote. Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.After her Paris Olympics success, Lee moved to New York City to explore opportunities in the fashion world. Suni Lee opens up on appearing at the Victoria's Secret runway walk Suni Lee at the Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)In an interview with Marie Claire, Suni Lee made her feelings known on making her runway debut for Victoria's Secret, highlighting that although the young girls have looked up to her as a successful gymnast, she was never visible in the fashion space. Walking for the lingerie brand allowed her to showcase that girls can be competitive and yet have their feminine side alive. &quot;Growing up, I didn’t see many girls who looked like me in spaces like this. To now be here as an athlete, as someone who’s worked so hard to achieve her dreams, it feels powerful. I want young girls to know they don’t have to fit into just one box. You can chase Olympic gold and still own your femininity.&quot;Lee added:&quot;Honestly, I didn’t have much time to prepare for this, and that was probably for the best. It allowed me to show up here exactly as I am. Just me, not trying to be something I’m not.&quot;Suni Lee also appeared in the SI Swimsuit edition and at Raising Cane’s New York Fashion Week after her participation at the Paris Games.