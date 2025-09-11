Suni Lee poses in red off-shoulder dress during latest appearance at Raising Cane’s New York Fashion Week

Suni Lee continued to flaunt her fashion flair as she attended the Raising Cane’s New York Fashion Week. The event showcased its new "Cane's Varsity Collection" and "Western Ballad" apparel lines.

Lee has been living in New York City since last competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics to capitalize on non-gymnastics opportunities and build her own brand. At the Raising Cane’s New York Fashion Week, Lee was seen stealing the spotlight in a red off-shoulder dress that featured two pockets on either side of her hips. She paired the dress with a diamond necklace and ring.

Lee completed her look with a chic white pointed heel. The multiple-time Olympic medalist shared a few glimpses from the event, where she was seen enjoying the runway show from the first row. She also shared a video of herself devouring the brand's famous Chicken Fingers.

Screenshot of Lee's Instagram stories.

At the Paris Olympics, Lee earned a gold medal in the team event and bronze in all-around and uneven bars. Realizing the uncertain prospect after retiring from gymnastics, Lee is currently seizing opportunities in New York City that will build her personal brand.

At the Raising Cane’s New York Fashion Week, Olivia Dunne stunned the runway in a pink and white princess-inspired ball gown.

Suni Lee draws a difference in winning medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics

Suni Lee attends the Brandon Maxwell fashion show during the New York Fashion Week. (Photo by Getty Images)

Suni Lee won her first Olympic gold medal in the all-around event at the Tokyo Games. Four summers later, she collected three medals in Paris. In an interview with Olympics.com, she reflected on coming back from COVID protocols and competing in Paris, stating that although her first victory was special, the latter was more fun and relaxed.

“The first one will always be such a surreal feeling,” Lee said. “But, then, coming back from everything at those Olympics, it also being a COVID Olympics, the environment at Paris was just so different. It was so much fun and looking back on it, that was probably the happiest I’ve ever been. It really makes me realise how much love I have for the sport of gymnastics and just competing in general.”

“When we won, I couldn’t even think about anything else other than being so happy,” she continued. “Like getting ready to go to the after party and see all our families and just like be able to eat whatever we want and just enjoy it.”

Suni Lee was recently spotted at multiple high-profile events, including the F1 movie premiere.

