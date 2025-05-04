Lindsey Vonn opens up on meeting Lionel Messi during special moment at Inter Miami CF–New York Red Bulls match

Ski racer Lindsey Vonn has made her feelings known after meeting Lionel Messi. This came during Inter Miami CF's clash against NY Red Bulls on Saturday (May 3), which the former won 4-1.

Messi, the Inter Miami captain, netted the ball in the 67th minute of the match, with other goals coming from Fafa Picault, Marcelo Weigandt and Luis Suarez. Eric Choupo-Moting was the sole scorer for the NY Red Bulls during this match. Vonn, a three-time Olympic medalist, was the invitee to toss the coin before the start of the match.

Vonn shared a few glimpses from the pre-match rituals on her Instagram handle, featuring Messi and the Red Bulls captain, Emil Forsberg, where the alpine ski racer can be seen greeting the 8-time Ballon d'Or winner. In the post, Vonn can be spotted in a black dress, complemented with a hat.

In her caption, Lindsey Vonn expressed her excitement on meeting the legendary footballer and sarcastically remarked that she would need to work on her toss. She wrote:

"Met up with the @newyorkredbulls and the GOAT @leomessi to do the honorary coin toss at the @intermiamicf vs @nyredbulls1 match last night. Might need to practice my coin tossing skills a little more but wow, that was special! ⚽️😁"

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF has attracted several top stars such as Aryna Sabalenka in the stadium in recent weeks. Vonn, on the other hand, has a prominent connection with football and is also the co-owner of Utah Royals FC, a side that is currently 13th in the NWSL.

Lindsey Vonn shares a heartfelt note for Simone Biles

Lindsey Vonn (Image via: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn penned a heartfelt note for the 7-time Olympic gold medalist, Simone Biles. The American alpine ski racer also presented the Laureus World Sportswomen of the Year award in Madrid last month.

In an Instagram post, Vonn termed Biles a champion and hailed her for the latter's contribution to emphasize the importance of mental health in sports. Additionally, Vonn also heaped praise on Biles' contribution to the circuit of gymnastics, as she wrote:

"Her impact goes far beyond gymnastics - she’s a true champion for women in sport and for mental health and someone who has inspired me many, many times. Her performance in Paris pushed the limits of what others believed was impossible in gymnastics."

Lindsey Vonn is coming off a comeback 2024-25 ski season, where she bagged a major podium finish in a super-g race in Sun Valley back in March.

