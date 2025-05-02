Lindsey Vonn sends 1-word message for Max Verstappen following birth of his daughter Lily

American alpine ski racer, Lindsey Vonn, shared her reaction to Max Verstappen's major announcement online. The Formula One driver took to social media to announce that he is now a father, welcoming the addition of his daughter who is named Lily, to the family. Vonn has shown her appreciation for F1 on multiple occasions, and recently raced with the Red Bull team in Miami, the same team that Verstappen drives for.

Lindsey Vonn, is widely regarded as one of the greatest alpine skiers of all-time, and has multiple accolades to her name. She has posted a record of 82 World Cup wins, which was the most out of any female skier for years. She has also competed at the Olympics, winning a gold medal in downhill at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, becoming the first American woman to win a gold medal in that event.

Verstappen took to Instagram along with his partner Kelly Piquet, to share that they are welcoming a baby girl. They wrote:

"Welcome to the world, sweet Lily 🌸 Our hearts are fuller than ever - you are our greatest gift. We love you so much 💗,"

Vonn shared her reaction to the post, commenting:

"Congrats!!,"

Vonn, who is a long-time fan of F1, recently took to social media to share glimpses of her time at the Miami Grand Prix.

Lindsey Vonn speaks about her Formula 1 dream

Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn has spoken about her affection for Formula 1 and racing, revealing that she almost became a F1 driver. The American is regarded as one of the finest alpine skiers ever, and recently made her comeback to the sport after retiring in 2019 due to injuries.

Vonn revealed in an earlier interview that she almost became a F1 driver in an episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger, where she said:

“I was thinking about switching to Formula One and trying to be a driver, but I couldn’t because they wanted me to fully commit to three years and they were like, ‘You can’t get pregnant and you can’t do anything’, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I really want to do that’. That would have been something that was very exciting for me and the person I am. I would love to do that."

Lindsey Vonn also revealed that she raced in Austria on a Formula 1 track, alongside Olympic champion and skier Maria Hofl-Reisch.

