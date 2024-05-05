In Pictures: Lindsey Vonn shares glimpses of her F1 racing stint at the Miami Grand Prix with the Red Bull USA team

Alpine Skiing star Lindsey Vonn's love for F1 is well known. On May 4, in the qualification round of the Miami Grand Prix, the former Olympian got a chance to race with the Red Bull racing team. Celebrating the first day's success, she is heading to the final race.

The Grand Prix in Miami was first held in 2022 at the Miami International Autodrome hosts the event. Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing has won both of the first two editions of the Miami GP so far.

It was in fact Red Bull who advised Lindsey Vonn to try her hand at NASCAR if her stint in F1 didn't work out. Regardless, her recent post shows she had the time of her life at the Miami GP. Taking to her Instagram, Lindsey Vonn shared a carousel of photos to share her F1 moments in Miami.

She captioned:

"Racing in Miami. I love it when @F1 comes to this city and of course you know that I live for everything that goes fast!! So awesome to get behind the wheel of an F4 car with my @redbullusa family (thank you!!)."

She further expressed delight in making a highly anticipated return to the arena after going through knee surgery recently, writing:

"It’s been fun being back in the F1 paddock and seeing some familiar faces along the way to @jensonbutton."

She also praised Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen (who finished in pole position ahead of the main race on Sunday) for their achievements in the qualification round.

Lindsey Vonn explains how F1 has more base pay than skiing

In a conversation with Olympics.com, the 39-year-old former skier voiced that besides the fast-paced action of the discipline, the pay was something that brought her closer to F1. She reported that on financial terms, her friend Lewis Hamilton was more stable than any skier.

She said:

"The salary of one racer is probably (equal to) the total amount of money ski racing has for their annual budget as a sport. I bet Lewis (Hamilton, a six-time F1 champion) makes way more money than all of ski racing combined."

Lindsey Vonn and Mercedes racing driver Lewis Hamilton have been friends for a long time.