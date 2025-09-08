  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Lindsey Vonn poses in all-white fit as she celebrates Carlos Alcaraz's victory at US Open 2025

Lindsey Vonn poses in all-white fit as she celebrates Carlos Alcaraz's victory at US Open 2025

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Sep 08, 2025 20:14 GMT
2025 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Red Carpet - Source: Getty
Lindsey Vonn at the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn recently shared glimpses with Carlos Alcaraz after the Spaniard clinched his second US Open title on Sunday, September 7. Vonn was one of the many stars who attended the finals between Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the Arthur Ashe, which the Spaniard won in four sets.

Ad

Alcaraz was dominant from the word go in the finals and impressively took the first set 6-2. Even though Sinner took the second set from Alcaraz 6-3, it remained the only set that the Italian won in the match, and the latter dropped in the entire tournament. The Spaniard won the next two sets 6-1 and 6-4 to win the match and his sixth Grand Slam title.

Hours after this impressive victory, Lindsey Vonn, who appears to be a big fan of Sinner, shared a picture with Alcaraz. Vonn posted this picture on her Instagram stories, where the former can be seen in an all-white dress while Alcaraz poses with the US Open trophy. She stated in her caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"@rolex family"
Vonn&#039;s story from the US Open 2025 finals feat Carlos Alcaraz (Image via: @lindseyvonn on IG)
Vonn's story from the US Open 2025 finals feat Carlos Alcaraz (Image via: @lindseyvonn on IG)

Notably, Lindsey Vonn and Carlos Alcaraz are both associated with the brand Rolex in the capacity of brand ambassadors. On the other hand, Vonn and Sinner also have a very good relationship, with the alpine ski racer being seen occasionally supporting the Italian during his campaign at the US Open 2025.

Ad

Lindsey Vonn opens up about dealing with pressure

Lindsey Vonn (Image via: Getty)
Lindsey Vonn (Image via: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn recently shared her thoughts on the importance of handling pressure to succeed in one's career. Speaking in an interview, Vonn said that one's mentality is the most crucial factor to succeed in winning major tournaments and titles.

Ad

Additionally, she also mentioned that her ability to negate pressure as an opportunity to achieve something big, and added (via Outside TV, 26:18 onwards):

"At the end of the day, we talk about Olympics or titles, and really, when you have to succeed in times where it's most important, I think that's all between the ears. O feel like I have the skills but you have to bring all together in the right moment. I think, again, my perspective on life has a lot to do with my ability to handle pressure I don't view it as pressure; I view it as an opportunity. This is important because I have an opportunity to do something great."
Ad
youtube-cover

During the conversation, Vonn also remarked that most athletes and individuals in general shake up in pressure situations due to the thought of failing.

About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications