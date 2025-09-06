Lindsey Vonn reacts as Jannik Sinner beats Felix Auger-Aliassime to set up US Open final against Carlos Alcaraz

American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn expressed her support for Jannik Sinner during the Italian's semifinal clash at the US Open on Friday, August 5. Sinner faced Felix Auger-Aliassime in the match and won in four sets.

The defending champion started off the match on a strong note, taking the first set 6-1. However, Auger-Aliassime made a comeback in the next set to outdo Sinner 6-3 before the latter clinched the 3rd and 4th sets of the match to advance to the finals, where he will face one of his main rivals, Carlos Alcaraz.

During the course of Sinner's match, he had a supporter from far away in Vonn who was rooting for the Italian from her training camp with the US Ski team in Chile. She shared a picture on her Instagram stories where the alpine ski racer could be seen watching Sinner's semifinal match, with some dessert on the side. Vonn further added a message stating:

"Not a bad Friday night LFG @janniksin"

Screenshot of Vonn's story in support of Jannik Sinner (Image via: @lindseyvonn on IG)

Notably, Lindsey Vonn is an admirer of Jannik Sinner and has been seen in support of the Italian player in the past. Notably, the alpine ski racer has also congratulated Sinner during the latter's Grand Slam victories, such as during the Wimbledon Championships in July.

Lindsey Vonn heaps praises on Jannik Sinner's personality and tennis prowess

Lindsey Vonn (Image via: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn shed light on Jannik Sinner's personality off the court and his tennis prowess. In recent times, Sinner has been one of the hotshot prospects in the sport, with him and Carlos Alcaraz dominating the ATP circuit for the majority of the time.

A few months ago, Vonn shared that Sinner was a very humble guy and heaped praises for the Italian's perspective on the sport. Additionally, she also remarked that Sinner's style reminded her of the Swiss maestro, Roger Federer. She said, via ATP Tour:

"He's a pretty shy guy, but he's really humble and always super kind. I think he has just a great perspective on the sport and I think to a degree, some of that comes from skiing.

"He's just a great athlete, very smart and I'm not surprised that he won Australia. I thought he would win before he did, but he's someone that's going to be around for a long time. And he really reminds me of Roger, to be honest."

In the conversation, Lindsey Vonn also remarked that Sinner has a sort of fearlessness in his game that contrasts with his style and perspective from other players.

