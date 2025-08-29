Lindsey Vonn rallies in support of Jannik Sinner as he aims for second US Open title

Lindsey Vonn recently expressed her support for Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner during his ongoing US Open campaign. The American skier is gearing up for her upcoming skiing season.

Ad

Vonn returned to skiing in November last year after being away from the sport for almost six years since 2019. She returned to the slopes at 45 after recovering from her knee injury and ended up finishing her season with a silver medal at Sun Valley, Idaho. She is currently in her off-season and is preparing for next year's Winter Olympics.

Along with her skiing heroics, Vonn is known for her love for tennis and frequently shares updates with tennis luminaries like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and more. She recently shared her support for Sinner, who is vying for his second title at the US Open. Taking to her Instagram story, the American shared a picture of her watching the tournament on her laptop while working out.

Ad

Trending

Extending support for the Italian, she wrote:

"Let's go Jan!! @Jannisin."

Vonn's Instagram story

Sinner was last seen in action in the second round of the US Open, where he faced Alexei Popyrin. The Italian dominated the match, claiming a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win. He is now scheduled to compete in the third round against Denis Shapovalov.

Ad

Lindsey Vonn opened up about her bond with Jannik Sinner

Lindsey Vonn recently sat for a conversation with the ATP Tour, where she opened up about her bond with Jannik Sinner. Revealing that she connected with the Italian because he was a former ski racer, the American praised the tennis star, calling him humble and shy.

“I always thought it was really special that he was a former ski racer, and that's obviously where we connected. He's a pretty shy guy, but he's really humble and always super kind. I think he has just a great perspective on the sport, and I think to a degree, some of that comes from skiing. We've talked about it quite a few times," Lindsey Vonn said.

Amid the ongoing French Open 2025 in June, Lindsey Vonn made her feelings known about watching Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner competing against each other in the semifinals. Calling it 'intense,' she said it was both a win-win and a lose-lose situation for her, as both her friends were competing to progress to the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More