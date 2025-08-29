Lindsey Vonn rallies in support of Jannik Sinner as he aims for second US Open title

Lindsey Vonn recently expressed her support for Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner during his ongoing US Open campaign. The American skier is gearing up for her upcoming skiing season.
Vonn returned to skiing in November last year after being away from the sport for almost six years since 2019. She returned to the slopes at 45 after recovering from her knee injury and ended up finishing her season with a silver medal at Sun Valley, Idaho. She is currently in her off-season and is preparing for next year's Winter Olympics.
Along with her skiing heroics, Vonn is known for her love for tennis and frequently shares updates with tennis luminaries like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and more. She recently shared her support for Sinner, who is vying for his second title at the US Open. Taking to her Instagram story, the American shared a picture of her watching the tournament on her laptop while working out.
Extending support for the Italian, she wrote:
"Let's go Jan!! @Jannisin."
Sinner was last seen in action in the second round of the US Open, where he faced Alexei Popyrin. The Italian dominated the match, claiming a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win. He is now scheduled to compete in the third round against Denis Shapovalov.
Lindsey Vonn opened up about her bond with Jannik Sinner
Lindsey Vonn recently sat for a conversation with the ATP Tour, where she opened up about her bond with Jannik Sinner. Revealing that she connected with the Italian because he was a former ski racer, the American praised the tennis star, calling him humble and shy.
“I always thought it was really special that he was a former ski racer, and that's obviously where we connected. He's a pretty shy guy, but he's really humble and always super kind. I think he has just a great perspective on the sport, and I think to a degree, some of that comes from skiing. We've talked about it quite a few times," Lindsey Vonn said.
Amid the ongoing French Open 2025 in June, Lindsey Vonn made her feelings known about watching Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner competing against each other in the semifinals. Calling it 'intense,' she said it was both a win-win and a lose-lose situation for her, as both her friends were competing to progress to the final.