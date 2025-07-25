  • home icon
  Lindsey Vonn poses important question to Coco Gauff as reigning Roland Garros champion enjoys Floridian flora and fauna

Lindsey Vonn poses important question to Coco Gauff as reigning Roland Garros champion enjoys Floridian flora and fauna

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Jul 25, 2025 07:15 GMT
Lindsey Vonn and Coco Gauff
Lindsey Vonn and Coco Gauff; All sources - Getty

Lindsey Vonn fired a question to Coco Gauff as she soaked in Floridian flora and fauna during tennis downtime before heading to the US Open in August. Vonn recently celebrated her skiing career with Red Bull, her long-standing partner for over two decades.

Lindsey Vonn, the skier with 82 World Cup wins in her repertoire, overturned her retirement and competed at the 2024/25 Alpine Skiing World Cup, winning her first Super-G podium in seven years. Following the season, the 40-year-old has consistently shared her workout routine on social media, gearing up for the 2026 Winter Games in Cortina.

She even attended the premiere of the American sports drama, F1, and led the proceedings of the 2025 Laureus Sports Awards. Besides her busy schedule, Vonn has never missed sending love and admiration to her fellow women athletes. But this time, she posed a question to the reigning Roland Garros champion, Coco Gauff, who posted a carousel of pictures, enjoying flora and fauna in Florida.

In the caption, the latter revealed her zodiac sign, Pisces, and captioned:

"just a floridian pisces in her natural habitat"
Since the 21-year-old spent a significant time swimming, boating, and bonding with nature, Linsey Vonn asked whether she spotted manatees, an animal commonly found in Florida.

"Did you see any manatees?"
Vonn reacts to Gauff&#039;s Floridian getaway; Instagram - @cocogauff
Vonn reacts to Gauff's Floridian getaway; Instagram - @cocogauff

Gauff was in contention at the 2025 Wimbledon, but suffered a shocking first-round exit.

Lindsey Vonn expressed her excitement about competing in the Cortina Olympics as her final career lap

Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women&#039;s Super G - (Source: Getty)
Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Super G - (Source: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn has been skiing since a tender age and made history at the 2010 Winter Olympics, where she won the first downhill gold for an American woman. Vonn has not only inspired generations with her flair on the slopes but also with her philanthropic and leadership roles beyond. After her monumental win at the World Cup edition in 2024/25, she talked about her high chances of executing her best in Cortina.

“I always knew that I could, but I think that it just gives me a lot of confidence going into next year. I have a lot of work to do still. I have had very few opportunities in my life to race a speed event in the United States, and so I wanted to maximise that opportunity. And I think that also gives me confidence going to Cortina and knowing that I can perform when the pressure is high, I still have what it takes. And of course I have to qualify, but after today, I feel really optimistic about my chances." (via Olympics.com)

Lindsey Vonn recently attended Morgan Wallen's concert in Arizona with her sister, Karin Kildow.

Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

