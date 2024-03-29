Lindsey Vonn raves about Hong Kong as she shares glimpses of her trip to the city

Former American skier Lindsey Vonn was impressed with Hong Kong after spending time in the city and attending a WGHK conference on Sports.

Vonn recently revealed about her 'around the world trip.' She shared a picture of her luggage on her Instagram story, writing::

"Starting my "Around the World" trip!"

The Olympic champion later announced Saalbach-Hinterhlemm, Austria, as her first stop. She also shared a picture from the trip and could be seen donning the skiing gear in front of a downhill course.

Days after Saalbach, Lindsey Vonn shared a series of pictures from her trip to Hong Kong today, first through Instagram Stories, and later in a post. She attended a conference as well at Blue Pool Capital, where former NBA point guard Dwyane Wade was one of the speakers.

The 39-year-old is good friends with Wade, and the latter even expressed his admiration for the Alpine skier in an Instagram story. Dwayne wrote:

"@lindseyvonn and I had a great panel conversation today at Blue Pool Captial! That’s Business man and Woman for you"

Lindsey Vonn expressed admiration for Hong Kong during her trip, but expressed regret for not having more time to fully explore the city.

"Thank you Hong Kong! What a city! Wish I had more time to explore but thankful to be surrounded by incredibly smart people who I learned a lot from this week. While some of the things I do you see on social, a lot of what I do you don’t see… it has taken years of work and relationship building for me to be in a position to do what I’m doing now…. never stop working hard, learning, and dreaming, you never know where it will take you!", Vonn expressed.

Lindsey Vonn buys part of Utah Royals FC

A Year In TIME

Ever since retiring from the sport, Lindsey Vonn has been very active in promoting women's sports. Aiming to further empower the sport, she recently announced that she was becoming a part owner of the Utah Royals FC.

The team was a part of the Women's Soccer League until its operations were suspended in 2021, but with new investment coming from Vonn, it's in line to make a comeback in 2024. Vonn later revealed that she aimed to create a bigger impact in society.

The 39-year-old also decided to give away 25 tickets to the Utah Royals FC's match to the students of her foundation. She runs the Lindsey Vonn Foundation which aims to empower underprivileged girls.