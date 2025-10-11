Lindsey Vonn reacts as four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters offers health update after injury at Luxembourg Legends exhibition 

American alpine skier Lindsey Vonn showed her support for former tennis player Kim Clijsters after she ruptured her Achilles tendon at the 2025 Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters tournament. Clijsters was playing against Alizé Cornet in her opening match and had to withdraw from the match while she was trailing 6-0, 2-1. She stated on social media that she will be hospitalised for the next 2 weeks. Vonn showed her support for the Belgian as she shared an update regarding the injury. Vonn is no stranger to serious injuries herself, picking up multiple during races in her almost 25-year career. She is set to start her World Cup season this month and will look to perform well ahead of the Milan Winter Olympics next year. Vonn made history last season by becoming the oldest female alpine skier to earn a podium finish. In a post on Instagram, Clijsters shared an update after she ruptured her Achilles tendon at the Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters tournament:&quot;Hi guys, I am in a hospital as you can probably tell. Ended up rupturing my achilles tendon yesterday at the event in Luxembourg which was not fun. But on the road to recovery now. In the next two weeks, I'll be in this boot. Very annoying injury obviously, I didn't think that after I retired I would have a big serious injury like this but it is what it is.&quot;&quot;For the people who knew and who have been sending me lots of messages, thank you so much. I really appreciate it. I was very bummed yesterday but it's all good now, the surgery has been done. It got connected again and I'll keep giving you an update. Hopefully, Wimbeldon legends is what I'll be able to do next.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVonn commented on the post, writing:&quot;Oh no!! Heal up ❤️&quot;Still taken from Clijsters's Instagram (Source: @clijsterskim/Instagram)Lindsey Vonn has been preparing for the upcoming season in Chile alongside her new coach, Aksel Lund Svindal. The Norwegian will be part of Vonn's team as she gears up for the Olympics next year. Lindsey Vonn underwent a knee replacement surgery to make her comeback last seasonLindsey Vonn at the 2025 Alpine Ski World Cup - Source: GettyLindsey Vonn made her comeback to alpine skiing last season after retiring in 2019. The American's return was not easy, however, as she had suffered multiple injuries during her long career. Vonn underwent partial knee replacement surgery in April 2024, and just a month later, she made a remarkable comeback to the sport. Vonn earned a podium finish in the Super G at the World Cup finals in Sun Valley, Idaho, last season. She will aim to conclude her career on a high note in Milan next year.