Lindsey Vonn reacted to Jannik Sinner's heartfelt message after finishing as the runner-up at the US Open 2025. The Italian tennis player lost to Carlos Alcaraz in four sets after an incredible showdown at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

The men's singles finals at the US Open raised great anticipation among fans as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz were going head-to-head once again in a Grand Slam final after battling it out for the ultimate title at the French Open and Wimbledon. Carlos Alcaraz put forward a dominant performance by taking charge of crucial moments of the match to clinch the title with a score of 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

The two competitors showed great friendship on stage during the award ceremony, congratulating each other on giving both amazing performances during the tournament. Jannik Sinner wrote a meaningful caption on his official Instagram account after the match. Sinner expressed that he had done his best, but he could not win the title. He thanked his team for the great support and hoped to return strong in the next edition of the Grand Slam.

"Tried my best, couldn’t do more. Congrats to @carlitosalcarazz and his team, you deserve it 🏆 Thanks for all the support ❤️ I’m really proud of myself and the season I’m playing. We keep building. See you next year. @usopen," he wrote.

Lindsey Vonn was in attendance at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and watched the match from Sinner's player's box. She reacted to his message and backed the Italian for displaying incredible grit and determination during such a match with such high intensity.

"It was still amazing!! 💪🏻" she wrote.

Lindsey Vonn and Jannik Sinner | Instagram@janniksin

Lindsey Vonn opens up about meeting Jannik Sinner

Lindsey Vonn spoke about meeting Jannik Sinner in an interview with the ATP Tour. The American skier shared that Sinner was very kind and humble. Moreover, the Italian, being a former skier, helped them to connect very quickly, and they even had the opportunity to briefly ski together.

Vonn lauded Sinner's incredible agility on the tennis court and hoped that he continues to keep up with his momentum on the global circuit.

“I always thought it was really special that he was a former ski racer, and that's obviously where we connected. He's a pretty shy guy, but he's really humble and always super kind. I think he has just a great perspective on the sport, and I think to a degree, some of that comes from skiing. We've talked about it quite a few times," she said.

Moreover, she expressed that Sinner's versatility reminds her of Roger Federer.

