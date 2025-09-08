Lindsey Vonn reacts to Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz's match at the US Open Finals

Lindsey Vonn sang the praises of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, shining under the New York lights as their US Open campaign concluded with the Spaniard taking his sixth major title. Vonn was training in Chile before touching down in Flushing Meadows to support her friend and No. 2 Jannik Sinner.

Lindsey Vonn has been an avid tennis follower and shares a great bond with the legendary Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Vonn and Federer's friendship goes back a decade after the former was particularly mesmerized by the Swiss's game against Andy Roddick at the 2009 Wimbledon. After the legends retired, the skier took an interest in Jannik Sinner's tennis and often hailed him on social media.

The Italian player was in pursuit of a title defense at the 2025 US Open, going up against his biggest rival, Carlos Alcaraz, in the finals. Vonn was present at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and watched the thrilling display as Alcaraz trounced Sinner in three sets. In awe of the moment, the 82-time World Cup champion shared a video of the trophy ceremony on her Instagram story and wrote:

"What a match!"

Lindsey Vonn heaps praise on Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz; Instagram - @lindseyvonn

Alcaraz's monumental win in Flushing Meadows made him the youngest player at 22 years, 4 months, and 2 days to win six major titles in the Open Era. His last win came at the French Open, where he matched Nadal's feat.

Lindsey Vonn once revealed that Jannik Sinner reminds her of Roger Federer

Vonn at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Previews - (Source: Getty)

Like Lindsey Vonn was introduced to tennis but soon realized she was not cut out for the sport, Jannik Sinner also skied competitively before recognizing his true passion. Sinner skis when he finds time and has also built a strong friendship with Vonn. In an ATP Tour interview in 2024, the Olympic gold medalist referenced Federer and noted how she finds qualities of his in the Italian.

“He's just a great athlete, very smart, and I'm not surprised that he won Australia. I thought he would win before he did, but he's someone that's going to be around for a long time. And he really reminds me of Roger, to be honest.”

“If he's under pressure, and he's got to serve, he's got match point or something, the perspective is that if he misses the point, nothing is going to happen. It's not like in skiing, where if you don't take the turn right, you crash, and you could potentially hurt yourself very badly," she continued.

Vonn returned to skiing in the 2024/25 World Cup season, en route to her final Olympic appearance in 2026.

