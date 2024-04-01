Lindsey Vonn reacts to Jannik Sinner winning the Miami Open 2024 defeating Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets

Lindsey Vonn recently attended the finals of the Miami Open 2024 which saw a great contest between Jannik Sinner and 11th seed Grigor Dimitrov.

Lindsey Vonn has been an avid lover of sports and tries her best to be present at major events to support her favorite athletes. Voicing her opinion on the same, Vonn frequently engages in social media discussions too.

Lindsey Vonn took to social media to share that she attended the anticipated finals of the Miami Open. Jannik Sinner dominated the match and defeated Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-1 to clinch the title. The youngster from Italy has been currently dominating the tennis circuit after winning his first grand slam title at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Taking to X, Lindsey Vonn expressed her appreciation for Sinner by commenting on his tweet.

"Such a great match!!," she said.

The Miami Open is Sinner's third title of 2024. The Italian pocketed a whooping $ 1,100,000 for winning the title and the runner-up, Grigor Dimitrov, took home $ 585,000.

Lindsey Vonn on Jannik Sinner's similarity with Roger Federer

Vonn has been a huge fan of the legendary tennis player Roger Federer. After Jannik Sinner won his first Australian Open title earlier this year, she couldn't help but draw similarities between the youngster and the legend.

Lindsey Vonn and Jannik Sinner found similarities in their mutual love for skiing. Sinner hits the slopes in his free time which he shares and updates his fans on his social media handles. In an interview with ATPTour.com, Vonn described Sinner as a humble, kind, and shy guy with a great perspective on the sport.

“He's a pretty shy guy, but he's really humble and always super kind. I think he has just a great perspective on the sport and I think to a degree, some of that comes from skiing. We've talked about it quite a few times," she said ( as quoted by ATPTour.com)

Drawing similarities with Roger Federer, she said that Sinner's Australian Open win did not surprise her and that she was expecting him to win the title.

"He's just a great athlete, very smart and I'm not surprised that he won Australia. I thought he would win before he did, but he's someone that's going to be around for a long time. And he really reminds me of Roger, to be honest," she said. ( as quoted by ATPTour.com)

Furthermore, Vonn was impressed by Sinner's skiing skills when they met and skied together in his hometown back in 2022.