Miami Open prize money breakdown: How much did 2024 champion Jannik Sinner and runner-up Grigor Dimitrov earn?

Miami Open 2024 came to an end with Jannik Sinner winning the men's singles event with a 6-3, 6-1 win over 11th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the final. The total prize pool for the men's tournament was $10,404,205.

Sinner continued his rich vein of form in 2024 with a dominant performance in the final, which saw him clinch his second Masters 1000 title and third title of 2024. The Italian's exploits in Miami will see him earn a prize money of $1,100,000 while Dimitrov's runner-up finish will fetch him $585,000.

2023 champion Daniil Medvedev and fourth seed Alexander Zverev both lost in the semifinals and they will earn $325,000 each. Top seed Carlos Alcaraz, 22nd seed Nicolas Jarry, Fabian Marozsan and Tomas Machac were all beaten in the quarterfinals and they will each be paid $185,000.

The players who were out in the fourth round of the Miami Open will each earn $101,000 while those who were eliminated in the third round will each pocket $59,100. The men who lost in the second round will each receive $34,500 while those who were eliminated in the first round will be paid $23,250.

The players who were unable to qualify for the main draw of the Miami Open will also receive prize money. Those who lost in the final qualifying round will be paid $14,400 while the ones who lost in the first qualifying round will each earn $7,800.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden won the men's doubles title at Miami Open 2024

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden with the men's doubles trophy in Miami

Top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden won the men's doubles tournament at the Miami Open. The Indian-Australian pair beat second seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 6-7(3), 6-3[10-6] in the final. This was their second title this season, having previously won the Australian Open.

Bopanna and Ebden's victorious run will see them earn $447,300 while Dodig and Krajicek will pocket $236,800. The pairs who were out in the semifinals will each receive $127,170 each while those who were eliminated in the quarterfinals will be paid $63,600 each.

The teams who were out in the secnd round in Miami will each be paid $34,100 while those who were ousted in the first round will earn $18,640.