Lindsey Vonn reacts to Mikaela Shiffrin and Paula Moltzan's podium finishes in Sestriere

Lindsey Vonn recently made her feelings known after fellow US skiers, Mikaela Shiffrin and Paula Moltzan's impressive performances at the Sestriere leg of the FIS Ski World Cup. Both Shiffrin and Moltzan raced in the slalom event and secured podium finishes.

While Shiffrin won the event after clocking a time of 1:50.33, Moltzan registered a time of 1:50.97 to clinch third place in the race. Notably, this victory was Shiffrin's first podium finish in individual events after coming back from the surgery she had to undergo due to the Killington crash. Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic finished second behind Shiffrin in 1:50.33.

Following these impressive performances, Shiffrin and Moltzan got some praise from the senior skier, Lindsey Vonn on Sunday. The 40-year-old took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of the podium holder in her story. She captioned it with:

"Huge!! congrats Mikaela!! And podium Paula!"

Screenshot of Vonn's Instagram story feat Mikaela Shiffrin and Paula Moltzan (Image via: Vonn's Instagram@lindseyvonn)

Mikaela Shiffrin and Paula Moltzan also featured in the two giant slalom races that took place before the slalom event. Moltzan finished sixth and eighth in her first and second races respectively while Shiffrin clinched the 25th position in her first and failed to cross the finishing line in her second race.

Lindsey Vonn on the other hand, has been busy in her training sessions following the 2025 World Championships where she raced the downhill (15th position) and super-g (couldn't finish) events.

Lindsey Vonn shares her perspective on skiing in later part of her career

Vonn competing in the downhill event for the United States during the 2025 FIS Ski World Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn opened up about her perspective on skiing amid her comeback at the age of 40. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Vonn shared that she is still like a young girl who wants to ski on the slopes and compete at the quadrennial games.

Additionally, she also mentioned that the major change after her comeback is the outside pressure that is negligible currently. She said (via Sports Illustrated):

"I mean, sometimes people’s perception of me changed. My perception of myself never has. I’m still the same little girl who wanted to be a ski racer and wanted to be an Olympian. Maybe now, I’m just a little bit more myself; I don’t have the expectations or outside pressure I might have felt more before. People see this in my face. I’m having such a great time."

During the conversation, Lindsey Vonn also shared that this lack of expectations has helped her lift her aspirations and also said that she still dreams in this stage of her career.

