Lindsey Vonn reacts to Novak Djokovic's withdrawal as Roland Garros to miss Big 3's presence in semis for first time since 2004

For the first time since 2004, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, will all be absent in the semis of the Roland Garros, aka French Open. American Olympian, Lindsey Vonn has reacted to this stat featuring three of the greatest players to have played the game.

Federer retired from the game back in 2022, while Nadal faced a first-round exit. However, Djokovic was expected to make it to the semis before he withdrew from the tournament due to an injury to his right knee. He sustained the injury while playing his fourth-round game against Francisco Cerundolo on Monday, June 3.

Djokovic was scheduled to face Casper Ruud of Norway in the quarterfinal on Wednesday, June 5, but the latter was given a free ticket to the semis thanks to Djokovic's withdrawal. The Serbian's hopes of winning his 25th grand slam are now over. In addition, he lost his top spot in the world rankings to Italian Jannik Sinner and will be unable to defend his French Open championship.

As mentioned earlier, this will be the first time since 2004 that all three players will miss the semis. On Wednesday, Tennis.com took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the stat with fans.

"With Novak Djokovic's withdrawal, 2024 is the first year without Djokovic, Federer, or Nadal in the #RolandGarros semifinals or final since 2004."

Former American alpine skiing prodigy, Lindsey Vonn reacted to the above tweet by writing:

"Sad stat"

Lindsey Vonn's admiration for the Big Three

2023 US Open - Day 1

Lindsey Vonn is known for her passion for tennis, and her bond with the Swiss maestro Roger Federer barely needs a mention. Federer is one of Vonn's closest friends in the sports domain. The 39-year-old provoked controversy among the fans when she openly declared that Roger Federer was her forever GOAT.

However, later, Vonn cleared the air by referring to Djokovic as 'the goat' as well. She shared a few of her photos with Djokovic and stated that, in her view, there can be more than one goat.

"Hanging with the goat, and yes, I do believe he is the goat. Contrary to twitter beliefs, I think there can be more than one, I think there can be more than one. But @DjokerNole holds the records and I have nothing but respect for what he’s achieved… and he skis!"

Furthermore, following Rafael Nadal's recent elimination from the French Open, Vonn expressed her disappointment. She also extended her support to the Spanish champion via a tweet.

