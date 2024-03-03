"Nothing but respect for what Novak Djokovic has achieved" - Lindsay Vonn calls Serb the GOAT days after Roger Federer 'greatness' controversy

Former alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn gave fans a glimpse of her meet-and-greet with "the goat" Novak Djokovic in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 3.

Vonn found herself in hot water recently for terming good friend Roger Federer the "forever GOAT," upsetting a host of Djokovic fans by doing so. She faced their wrath online and was relentlessly trolled for her opinion.

She was forced to defend her remarks amidst the severe backlash, asserting that her statements in no way were a comparison between Federer and Djokovic. Sticking firm to her opinions, however, Vonn concluded by stating that the Swiss maestro would remain her goat "no matter what other people think."

Currently in Las Vegas, Vonn shared images of her interaction with the Serb via her social media, just days after the 'greatness' controversy.

In the caption for the photo, she referred to Djokovic as "the goat" but reaffirmed that there could be more than one, contrary to popular belief.

"Hanging with the goat, and yes, I do believe he is the goat. Contrary to twitter beliefs, I think there can be more than one," Vonn wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

She paid tribute to his records and also revealed a little-known fact about the World No. 1 tennis player.

"But @DjokerNole holds the records and I have nothing but respect for what he’s achieved… and he skis!" Vonn concluded.

Novak Djokovic aims to surpass Roger Federer's tally of Indian Wells titles

Novak Djokovic at the 2019 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells - Getty Images

Playing at Indian Wells for the first time since 2019, Novak Djokovic will be vying for a record-breaking 6th title in California.

Djokovic and Federer currently sit tied for first place with five titles each. Djokovic lifted the titles in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2016. His win/loss record at the event currently stands at 50-9 and he is 5-1 in finals.

Djokovic and Federer are also tied for most titles on hard courts, with both players having won 71 titles each. A sixth Indian Wells title for the Serb will leapfrog him ahead of Federer in most titles on hard courts.

Finally, Djokovic can become the oldest man at 36 years old to win Indian Wells. Federer holds the current record, winning it when he was 35 years old in 2017 when he beat compatriot Stan Wawrinka in the final.

