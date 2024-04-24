Lindsey Vonn reacts to skiing legend Marcel Hirscher coming out of retirement after five years

Lindsey Vonn recently reacted to Marcel Hirscher's decision to return to ski racing after five years of retirement. The two-time Olympic gold medalist is reported to ski for the Netherlands, his mother's country, and not Austria, his homeland.

Hirscher has been one of the most prominent ski racers during his time with Austria, with 67 World Cup victories and two Olympic gold medals. At the time of his retirement in 2019, he had one of the most decorated ski racing resumes in the sport.

With his national circuit changed to the Netherlands, Marcel Hirscher will look to make a statement for the Nederlandse Ski Vereniging in the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Even though the Austrian Ski Association was reluctant to let go of the legendary player, it announced on Wednesday that it supports the 35-year-old's decision for a national change. In a statement, the Austrian Ski Association stated:

"We have of course tried very hard to offer Marcel the best possible and individual conditions in the event of a return to Alpine racing and were able to explain these to him in a personal exchange. Of course, we very much regret his decision to request a change of nation to the Dutch Ski Association but in the end we supported it.”

Lindsey Vonn, one of the most significant personalities in ski racing, took no time to react to this mammoth news. She wrote on Twitter:

"Cannot wait for this!"

Lindsey Vonn draws comparisons between Jannik Sinner and Roger Federer

Lindsey Vonn has been a big fan of tennis since her retirement. She also has some fond memories with some of the biggest tennis players in the world, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

The 2010 Winter Olympics gold medalist recently reacted to the prowess of another young tennis star, Jannik Sinner.

In an interview with ATP, Vonn appreciated the skillset Sinner has shown recently, especially during the 2024 Australian Open. Moreover, the 39-year-old has also compared the likes of Sinner with the Swiss maestro Roger Federer for his immaculate smartness.

"He’s just a great athlete, very smart and I’m not surprised that he won Australia. I thought he would win before he did, but he’s someone that’s going to be around for a long time. And he really reminds me of Roger, to be honest," she said.

Jannik Sinner has had one of the best times of his life in the last few months. The Italian player has already clinched three titles in 2024 (Australian Open, ATP Rotterdam Open, and Miami Open) and is also one of the top seeds for the upcoming Madrid Open.