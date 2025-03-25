Lindsey Vonn reacts to Sofia Goggia's reflective note on Super-G season and American’s podium comeback

Lindsey Vonn shared her reaction to Italian alpine ski racer Sofia Goggia's post congratulating her on her podium finish at the Sun Valley Super-G on March 23rd. The 40-year-old became the oldest alpine skier to finish on the World Cup podium, and also marked her first podium finish since coming out of retirement in November 2024.

Ad

Vonn is seen as one of the greatest alpine skiers ever. She has won three Olympic medals, and also has four overall World Cup titles. She has also won two gold medals at the World Championships, and has earned 138 podium finishes across all competitive categories.

Vonn secured second place on the podium, just four months after making her comeback to competitive skiing. She was congratulated by Sofia Goggia, who finished third overall in the World Cup standings despite making a mistake that caused her to finish 19th on Sunday. The Italian has won on the international stage, winning a gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics as well as winning a silver medal at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. She also has four World Cup downhill titles, and is set to compete in her last ever Olympic Games in 2026.

Ad

Trending

Goggia had previously commented on how difficult it is to stay at the top in alpine skiing, and has been open about her issues with fitness. She congratulated Vonn on her podium finish, who returned to skiing after undergoing knee replacement surgery. The Italian wrote on Instagram:

"Yesterday was a special day; we all witnessed something great—a comeback that many did not believe was possible anymore, a return that very few truly believed in. I am talking about @lindseyvonn's return to the podium."

Ad

"The beauty of sports also lies in this; in the magic of being able to amaze, to inspire wonder, and in the possibility of being able to change one's mind, always."

Ad

Vonn commented on the post, writing:

"You're the best."

Lindsey Vonn's comment on Goggia's post (Source: @iamsofiagoggia/Instagram)

Vonn finished behind Lara Gut-Behrami, with Federica Brignone finishing in third place.

Ad

Sofia Goggia would welcome Lindsey Vonn as her coach

Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's and Women's Super G - (Image via Getty)

Sofia Goggia and Lindsey Vonn share a close bond, with the Italian previously expressing her wish for the American to become her coach. Goggia even celebrated her 30th birthday with Vonn, sharing how she has a special connection with her due to their similar journeys.

Ad

In an interview, Goggia expressed excitement over the prospect of Vonn becoming her coach one day.

“I would welcome her with open arms because she’s a woman that has completed her own journey and has a full understanding about everything so she could help a lot,” she told Olympics.com in an interview in December 2022.

Lindsey Vonn and Sofia Goggia will look to make a big impression at the Winter Olympics in Milan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback