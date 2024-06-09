Lindsey Vonn returns to tennis after witnessing 'incredible' performances at Roland Garros 2024

Lindsey Vonn witnessed some incredible tennis moments at the French Open 2024. Drawing inspiration from the likes of Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic, among others, Vonn stepped onto the tennis court to exhibit her skills.

Lindsey Vonn, 39, has a good bond with tennis icon Roger Federer, the former World No. 1 in men's singles who held the position for 310 weeks. Now retired, Federer still shares space with long-time friend Lindsey Vonn on social media and the ski slopes.

However, Vonn's introduction to the sport happened when her father signed her up for a tennis course in her childhood. Though her tennis stint was short-lived, she always held a passion for the sport. At the recent French Open, Vonn lamented Djokovic's withdrawal in the wake of a knee injury while celebrating Iga Swiatek's win.

Trending

Inspired by watching the players in action, Vonn took to the tennis court for the first time since her knee replacement surgery last November. On her Instagram handle, she posted a video of her playing, with her knee bandaged but delivering clean shots, nevertheless.

"Inspired to get back out on the court after watching some incredible tennis at @rolandgarros. It’s the first time playing since having surgery but I hadn’t actually picked up a racket since November. Not horrible but still need some lessons… 😬 mainly happy my knee felt great!!"

As Iga Swiatek walked home with her fourth French Open title, Vonn was quick to extend her heartfelt wishes to the World No. 1. After Swiatek steamrolled 12th seed Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1, the former alpine skier wrote on X:

"So happy for you @iga_swiatek."

"Sad stat" - Lindsey Vonn on the absence of three big names from the French open for the first time

In September 2022, Roger Federer bid goodbye to tennis after his last Laver Cup performance. Rafael Nadal lost in the first round at the 2024 Roland-Garros and has already indicated that 2024 is likely to be his last year on tour. Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic too, withdrew from the tournament due to a right knee injury, in the quarterfinals.

Tennis.com noted that the 2024 Roland Garros was the first event without the three legends since 2004. It posted on its X handle:

"With Novak Djokovic's withdrawal, 2024 is the first year without Djokovic, Federer, or Nadal in the #RolandGarros semifinals or final since 2004."

The 82-time World Cup winner, Vonn, replied:

"Sad stat"

Lindsey Vonn recently skied with Roger Federer, with both of them enjoying their post-retirement years.