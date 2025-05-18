Lindsey Vonn’s NYC bike ride in heels sparks reaction from Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs

American skier Lindsey Vonn shared her reaction to Rennae Stubbs' remark about bikes being the best mode of transport in New York City. Stubbs, a former coach of tennis player Serena Williams, made a comment online as Vonn shared highlights of her most recent trip to NYC. The two share a close relationship, with Stubbs having taught Vonn a proper stance and swing of a forehand shot at Art Basel Miami Beach.

Vonn is regarded as one of the greatest alpine skiers of all time. She began skiing at three in Minnesota and was taught by her father and grandfather. Vonn enjoys an accomplished career, having won an Olympic gold medal in downhill skiing at the Winter Olympics in Vancouver in 2010. This made her the first American woman to become an Olympic downhill champion. After retiring in 2019, Vonn made her comeback to competitive skiing in late 2024.

In a post shared on Instagram, Lindsey Vonn shared a carousel of photos from her latest trip to New York City, and mentioned that she biked around the city in heels.

Stubbs commented on the post, writing:

"Best mode of transpo in nyc"

Vonn replied by writing:

"only way to go!"

Still taken from Vonn's Instagram (Source: @lindseyvonn/Instagram)

Rennae Stubbs coached Serena Williams during the 2022 US Open, which marked Williams' final Grand Slam Tournament. Stubbs was a former tennis player herself and represented Australia at four Olympic Games.

Lindsey Vonn states that skiing has 'given and taken everything' from her life

Vonn at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn previously revealed her plans beyond the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, which she hopes to qualify for. Vonn said that she's sure she'll retire for good this time, and also talked about the impact the sport has had on her life.

In an interview with Esquire, Vonn was asked about her plans beyond the conclusion of the Milan Olympics in 2026. She said:

“Skiing has given me everything in my life,” she said, “and it’s also taken almost everything. It’s interesting that I love something so much that has hurt me so much.” She added: “It’s my first love. I’m not looking to be married to it. I’m just looking to have it be in my life in a way that makes me happy.”

Lindsey Vonn is one of the most decorated skiers of all time, and held the record of the most World Cup victories by a woman until Mikaela Shiffrin surpassed it.

