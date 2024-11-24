Lindsey Vonn sends sweet message to Angel Reese as WNBA star arrives in Chicago

Lindsey Vonn penned a sweet note for the American basketball player, Angel Reese, welcoming her to the Midwest. In her recent update, the latter expressed excitement about the snowfall in Chicago.

Vonn has had a staunch career in skiing and has bagged multiple medals and accolades to her name. She has won three Olympic medals in her career, of which one was gold, which she clinched ar the 2010 Vancouver games. The American's other two medals were bronze, that came at the 2010 and 2018 editions of the Winter Games.

Additionally, Vonn also had an exceptional career in the World Cup races, winning 82 of them.

The American skier retired at 34 after suffering multiple injuries that took a toll on her body. Her final race was on February 10, 2019, where she bagged a bronze medal in the downhill event. Vonn solidified her legacy by competing for 18 years, and now she shares every update about all the ventures and shenanigans she indulges in.

She recently shared a sweet note for Angel Reese and welcomed the player to the Midwest, as the latter was in Chicago and Vonn resides in Minnesota. Reese showcased excitement about the snowfall and wrote on X:

"Omgeeee it's snowing in Chicago like let me get up outta here."

Replying to this, Vonn said:

"Welcome to the Midwest!!"

Lindsey Vonn once shared her take on the foul on Caitlin Clark from Chennedy Carter

Lindsey Vonn (Image Source: Getty)

In June 2024, Chennedy Carter's hard foul on Caitlin Clark was a big topic in the WNBA, where Carter yelled at Clark for running into her when the latter wasn't looking. Extending her support for Clark, Vonn voiced her opinion and said that the player was just being targeted. Justifying Clark's side, Vonn said:

"I think it’s an intentional attack that is unnecessary. She is being targeted, when in fact, she is massively helping to elevate the game. She doesn’t need special treatment but she definitely shouldn’t be targeted, especially with that language," Lindsey Vonn wrote.

She recently also took a hit at Sonja Nef, who made a critical comment on the skiier's possible return to the sport after her successful knee replacement. Harshly criticizing her decision, Nef said:

"I think that Lindsey doesn't cope in normal life, where she's not always the center of attention and not everything revolves around her. That's why I feel sorry for her. A fall could be devastating because Lindsey has a knee made of metal. Period. No surgeon in the world would say that what Lindsey is doing is intelligent. For me, she's ruining a lot of her image with this."

Vonn gave a sarcastic reply, taking a dig at her former competitor:

"I love it when ladies support ladies.."

In February 2019, in Are, Sweden, Lindsey Vonn became the oldest woman to win a medal at a world championship.

