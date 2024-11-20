"Love it when ladies support ladies" - Lindsey Vonn takes a jab at Sonja Nef over her critical comment on American skier's return to the sport

Lindsey Vonn recently responded sharply to former Swiss ski racer Sonja Nef's critical remarks about her return to the Ski World Cup. Vonn announced her return to the sport on Thursday, November 14, 2024, amid the 2024-25 Alpine Skiing World Cup season.

Having last competed in 2019, Vonn took a hiatus from the sport after battling a series of injuries, including an aching right knee, damaged by high-speed crashes and multiple surgeries. However, after a successful knee-replacement surgery the three-time Olympic medalist is returning to the slope, with the exciting possibility of competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics.

Fresh off her return to the sport, her former competitor and Olympic bronze medalist, Nef expressed her disapproval and harshly criticized her decision to return, believing Vonn struggles with life outside the spotlight.

"I think that Lindsey doesn't cope in normal life, where she's not always the center of attention and not everything revolves around her," Nef said. (via Kronen)

"That's why I feel sorry for her. A fall could be devastating because Lindsey has a knee made of metal. Period. No surgeon in the world would say that what Lindsey is doing is intelligent. For me, she's ruining a lot of her image with this," Nef added.

However, Nef's remark did not sit well with Vonn, leading her to take a jab at the former skier.

"I love it when ladies support ladies...," wrote Vonn.

"I have always pushed the limits of ski racing" - Lindsey Vonn reflects on past injuries amidst her return to the sport

Lindsey Vonn attends the game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn recently acknowledged the challenges and risks involved in her return to racing.

The 40-year-old also reflected on the multiple injuries and surgeries she endured over the past few years and recognized the intense approach to skiing that led to success and severe crashes as well.

"I’m trying not to get too far ahead of myself because I have quite a few hoops to jump through,” she said. “Obviously, I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t hope to be racing. I have aspirations. I love to go fast."

"Over the past few years I have had more injuries and surgeries than I care to admit. I have always pushed the limits of ski racing and it has allowed me to have amazing success but also dramatic crashes." (via NBCnews.com)

Lindsey Vonn became the oldest woman to win a medal at a world championship in February 2019 in Are, Sweden.

