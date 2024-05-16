Lindsey Vonn shares 5-week post partial knee replacement surgery progress

Lindsey Vonn had gone under the knife to undergo a partial knee replacement surgery in April. The former Alpine skier opted for surgery after undergoing minor surgeries to treat her knee, to keep her career thriving.

Despite undergoing such a major surgery, the Alpine skier was back to her professional commitment and was a part of the Olympics AI Agenda launch. Moreover, she was present at the Madrid Open and the Laureus Awards.

Lindsey Vonn took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her progress 5-weeks after the surgery. The American Alpine skier shared a video of her doing the barbell squats as well as pictures where she is seen wearing a kneecap to assist her right knee. In a detailed caption on her post, she shared the intricacies of her recovery process.

"It has been 5 weeks since I went under the knife for my partial knee replacement. Like any surgery, it’s been a road of highs and lows.So far I’m really encouraged with the progress I’ve made. In the past, some of the simplest things like walking and standing were very challenging for me. With the replacement, I am already feeingl a lot better!," read the caption.

"The hardest part has been the slow progression into harder workouts. You guys know how much I love and need to workout for my mental sanity, so any time I’m doing things at a slow pace I struggle. You might think my progress was fast, but it’s normal to be walking around 5 days post-operation," she added.

Moreover, she mentioned that doing a weighted squat and returning to the gym was a key milestone for her which made her very happy. Along with that, she thanked her fans for the support messages and encouragement.

Lindsey Vonn's injury that almost ended her career

FIS World Ski Championships - Women's Downhill

Lindsey Vonn suffered a major crash during the Alpine Ski World Championships 2013 in Austria. The impact of the injury was such that it was considered to have a huge impact on her career.

However, post-medical evaluation, doctors revealed that she had an ACL and MCL Tear along with some fractures. Vonn then announced that she would undergo rehab and make a comeback in the 2014 season. However, due to a prolonged recovery period, she had to skip the Sochi Olympics.

Lindsey Vonn made a successful comeback after overcoming all the adversities in December 2014, after missing from the circuit for over a year.