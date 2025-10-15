Lindsey Vonn shares concerning update on pet Leo’s health months after his recovery from cancer

Lindsey Vonn shares a concerning health update about her dog Leo, months after he completed chemotherapy. She revealed that Leo is now 13 years old and noted that he is facing challenges due to age and past health struggles.About six months earlier, the American alpine skier faced a heartbreak when her beloved pet Lucy passed away in April due to a kidney failure. Following Lucy’s loss, she welcomed a new member to her family, Chance, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, in August.Vonn, who was in Chile training for the 2025-2026 skiing season, has returned home to be with Leo as he battles health issues. In an Instagram post, Lindsey Vonn shared this concerning update, where she not only admired Leo’s resilience but also showed her love for him, captioning the post:&quot;Made it home to be with my boy Leo for a few days. He’s 13 years old now and his body has started to fail him… but he has been the strongest boy… was hit by a car before I adopted him and just beat cancer. He’s not ready to go yet, thank God 🙏🏻. My boy is a fighter and he is my whole heart ❤️ Mom’s gotta go to work now though… love you my boy!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, Vonn adopted Leo in January 2014 when he was just 9 months old from an animal shelter. He has been a source of support for her through all her surgeries, starting with her second ACL surgery and continuing to the present.Lindsey Vonn cuts short training camp in Chile to be with pet LeoLindsey Vonn at &quot;F1&quot; World Premiere - Source: GettyLindsey Vonn expressed gratitude for a successful training period, adding that she felt healthy and optimistic about her skiing future. Via an Instagram post, she updated this alongside sharing that she had to cut short her training, one day early, to be with Leo, stating:“Thank you for an amazing summer preparation to everyone who helped make it happen, including Mother Nature! Couldn’t have been better. Feeling healthy, grateful and excited for what’s to come! 🙏🏻 Unfortunately had to go home a day early to see my boy Leo… my boy is getting old but still holding on. His strength gives me strength. We got this 💪🏻❤️”Notably, Vonn made a remarkable comeback to the skiing world last season following a partial knee replacement surgery. She also scripted history by becoming the oldest woman to reach a World Cup podium, earning a silver medal in the Super-G race at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals in Idaho in March 2025. She has also been chosen in the USA’s A-team for the 2025-26 skiing season.