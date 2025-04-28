Lindsey Vonn shows off Novak Djokovic's signature racket as she tries her hand at tennis

Lindsey Vonn graced the tennis court for some sessions with the legendary Novak Djokovic's racket from the giant equipment brand, Head. Vonn capped the 2024/25 World Cup season and will now head to the 2026 Cortina Winter Olympics.

Lindsey Vonn shares a great bond with tennis luminaries like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. She has often been vocal about her admiration for the aforementioned personalities and even shared the skiing slopes with Federer in her retirement years. Her friendship with the 24-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic, is also not unknown to the public.

The two greats often support each other on social media, commenting under each other's posts. Recently, Vonn shifted her focus from skiing to indulge in some tennis action, that too, with the Serb's partner brand, Head's racket. She shared a picture of her sneaker and Head's gear bag in her Instagram story, tagging Djokovic.

Vonn engages in tennis session with Djokovic's racket; Instagram - @lindseyvonn

Vonn once sparked online debate when she called Roger Federer her 'forever goat', leaving Djokovic fans questioning the claim. Here's the post:

In March 2024, she addressed the backlash and shared a picture with the Serb, explaining that there was no harm in having two 'GOATs' in tennis.

"Hanging with the GOAT and yes, I do believe he is the goat. Contrary to twitter beliefs, I think there can be more than one. But @DjokerNole holds the records and I have nothing but respect for what he’s achieved… and he skis!"

Vonn recently hosted the Laureus Sports Award night in Madrid, Spain.

Lindsey Vonn once shared how the Olympics changed her life for the better

Lindsey Vonn at the 2010 Winter Olympics - Day 9 - (Source: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn was a force to be reckoned with in the alpine skiing realm. She surpassed Ingemar Stenmark's 19 World Cup crystal globe titles with her 20th win in 2016. Her downhill gold at the 2010 Winter Olympics made her the first US female skier to achieve so at that level. She also bagged two more Olympic medals in the course of her career.

In an interview with the Olympics in April 2025, Vonn described how the Games have changed her life since she always dreamt of achieving big things from a tender age.

"I was always been very driven in my life since I was a kid. You know, I never really like to stop moving. I always want to keep doing things. The Olympics absolutely changed my life. The Olympics are what I always dreamt of when I was a kid. When I won the Olympics in Vancover, I think especially because it was a North American Olympics it definitely changed the trajectory of my career."

Lindsey Vonn won the Super-G silver in the World Cup finals in Sun Valley, Idaho, her first medal in seven years.

