Lindsey Vonn sports Gucci bag in all white business casual outfit

Lindsey Vonn recently wore an all-white outfit that offered a fresh take on the business casual look. The legendary alpine skier, who retired in 2019, made a remarkable comeback in 2024 and became the oldest to secure a podium finish at the World Cup Finals.

On Wednesday, May 14, Vonn shared a mirror selfie on Instagram story, wearing a lacy short-sleeved crop top paired with a high-waist skirt. She accessorised it with a cream Gucci clutch and a golden watch. Her long blonde hair was styled loose with a sleek, deep side part. Her living space complemented the photo, featuring fur throws and neutral tones. She captioned the story:

“Business Casual…”

On Mother's Day, Vonn penned a heartfelt tribute to her late mom, Linda Krohn, in an Instagram post. Earlier this month, she had a packed schedule attending the F1 Miami Grand Prix and Inter Miami CF's match.

At the F1 Academy race, she presented trophies to the winners, and during the Miami CF match, she participated in the coin toss and met soccer legend Lionel Messi. She shared moments from both events on Instagram.

Lindsey Vonn had initially announced her retirement from professional skiing in February 2019 due to knee injuries. Nearly six years later, she returned to the alpine skiing circuit for the 2024-25 season, hoping to participate in the 2026 Winter Games.

‘I think that it changes everything’ – Lindsey Vonn opens up after her skiing return

American Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn came out of retirement and finished second in the Super-G at the World Cup Finals in March, marking her first World Cup podium finish since 2018.

In an interview with CNN, she spoke about how much the moment meant to her.

“I think that it changes everything. I think there are a lot of people that thought that I would never be back and I would never be successful again – and I think that I proved to myself and to them that I still deserve to be here, no matter if I will be 41 at the next Olympics," she said.

“I cried. I think that (podium) was the hardest I’ve ever cried after a race because it just was so emotional, and it meant so much to me – and, actually, I’m going to put it next to my Olympic medal because that’s how much it means to me,” she added.

Lindsey Vonn also hosted the 2025 Laureus Sports Awards in Madrid and recently completed her first spring training camp in over a decade.

