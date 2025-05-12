Lindsey Vonn pens emotional Mother’s Day tribute to late mom with strikingly similar throwback picture

Lindsey Vonn wished her late mother, Linda Krohn, on Mother's Day in a heartfelt Instagram post. Vonn returned from retirement at the 2024-25 Alpine Skiing World Cup, winning a silver podium in the Super-G finals, her first World Cup podium in seven years.

Ad

Vonn always had her mother, Linda Krohn, cheer on her from the sidelines during her races. The latter suffered a stroke while giving birth to the alpine skier, but her resilience and strength drove Vonn to achieve great success in alpine skiing and show strength while dealing with setbacks.

In 2021, Vonn's mother was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), and after a year of battling, she succumbed to the disease in August 2022. Lindsey Vonn's world came crashing down, and she has since been writing heartwarming notes for her mother on special occasions.

Ad

Trending

On May 11, 2025, the 82-time World Cup winner wished her late mother on Mother's Day with a throwback picture and a heartwarming note on Instagram. She wrote,

"Happy heavenly Mother’s Day Mom! Trying to focus all of the ways you were an amazing Mom and not have this day just remind me that you aren’t here anymore. I celebrate you every day Mom and I miss you even more. Love you always."

Ad

Ad

In 2022, Vonn released her book 'Rise: My Story', covering some never-before-told life stories, struggles with depression, and her path to glory. After her mother's passing, she announced the heartbreaking news in her Instagram post with an excerpt from her memoir that she dedicated to Linda.

Ad

The same year, the alpine skier was inducted into the US Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame. In the ceremony, she dedicated her induction to her mother in an emotional speech.

Lindsey Vonn made feelings known about her first spring training camp in a decade

Lindsey Vonn speaking at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Previews - (Source: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn overturned her retirement to compete in the 2024-25 World Cup season, building up to the 2026 Winter Games. Though she had a tumble start, she picked up pace and capped the season with a monumental podium finish in Idaho. Shortly after, she jetted off to Italy for a spring training camp, her first in over a decade.

Ad

Making her feelings known, the 40-year-old said:

"Spring training camp ✔️ this is probably the first time I’ve been able do to a spring camp in over 10 years…. I’ve never been healthy enough at this time of year to do it… my how things have changed!! Thank you @visit_schwemmalm for the insane training and @dominikparisfor letting us train in your town and inviting us into your home. Your trophy case is nuts! There’s too many Kitzbühel trophies to count! Made a lot of progress with my equipment so I feel good heading into the summer training block. Now it’s time to get jacked in the gym!! LFG."

Ad

Lindsey Vonn was at the helm of proceedings at the 2025 Laureus Sports Awards. She also attended Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour, delighting in a musical experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More