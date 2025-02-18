Lindsey Vonn turns up the glamour in off-white outfit in latest mirror selfie 

Lindsey Vonn turned up glamour in a Gucci fit on Tuesday amid the 2024/25 Alpine Skiing World Cup season. Vonn is fresh off a disappointing finish in the team-combined event at the World Championships in Saalbach, Austria.

Vonn showed commendable resilience as she returned to the skiing slopes with a titanium knee. She underwent a partial knee replacement surgery in April 2024 and decided to return from retirement towards the year-end. She first raced at the FIS Fall Festival in December 2024, continuing her momentum in the Super-G in Switzerland. Though she hasn't delivered a better finish than fourth in any of her recent events, Vonn was determined to race the Austrian course at the World Championships.

Vonn paired with AJ Hurt in the team combined event, where she recorded 21st in the first run and Hurt's effort earned the duo a 16th finish. Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson clinched the pole podium for Team USA.

Shortly after ending her run at the event, Vonn switched to glammed-up looks in a Gucci outfit as she posed for a mirror selfie. Her beige dress complimented her loose blonde tresses.

"Afternoon," she captioned her story.

Lindsey Vonn turns up glamour in Gucci fit; Instagram - @lindseyvonn

Vonn's heartbreaking World Championships bid prompted her to address the issue in her form. She said:

"I was in my tuck pretty much the whole way down and just not accelerating anywhere. So I have clearly work to do. I think it's my boots that I have to play with to figure out what's better ... but it's hard to really change your entire setup while you're racing in the world championships," Vonn was quoted as saying by Olympics.com.

Lindsey Vonn opened up about backlashes and expressed gratitude for her supporters

Lindsey Vonn after competing at the Alpine skiing: World Championships... - (Source: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn has amassed 82 World Cup wins in his storied career besides three Olympic medals and other honors in her alpine skiing career. She retired in 2019 in the wake of injuries but remained associated with the sporting domain in various capacities.

When she decided to return five years after retirement, she faced negative comments that continued as she produced underwhelming performances in the World Cup season. Addressing that issue, she took to her Instagram account to talk about how the backlash affected her but remained steadfast.

"I’m not gonna lie, these past few weeks have been tough. I love skiing and that’s the only reason I came back to this sport… but there have been so many negative voices. People who don’t believe in me. People who say I’m too old and slow. People who question my character. People who tell me to move over because my time is up….I know they are only a few voices out of many…. But it still hurts. I try to be strong, but I’m not always strong. I am human..."

The 40-year-old added:

"I wish I could have done better, but I didn’t. I did my best with what I had. And I know I don’t handle every situation perfectly… because im very far from perfect. But don’t worry, I’m not going to give up. I believe in myself and I know with hard work I will get to where I dream of going. Thank you to everyone who has supported me."

Lindsey Vonn has expressed her wish to continue competing till the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics before stepping away for the final time.

