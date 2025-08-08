Lorenzo Bonicelli’s fight continues as Italian gymnastics Federation shares health update after serious injury at World University Games

New updates have emerged on Italian gymnast Lorenzo Bonicelli, who sustained a severe neck injury on July 23 during the 2025 FISU Summer World University Games. After undergoing surgery in Germany to treat a cervical sprain with vertebra subluxation and a tracheotomy to assist his breathing, Bonicelli has now returned home to Italy to continue his recovery.

Bonicelli was seriously injured after a fall during his rings dismount at the University Games in Germany. The injury occurred when he attempted a triple back dismount off the rings and landed on his neck. Following this distressing incident, the Italian team withdrew from the competition. Lorenzo Bonicelli was competing alongside teammates Niccolò Vannucchi and Riccardo Villa, with coach Roberto Germani present at the Games.

On August 7, Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Bonicelli had been transferred from Essen University Hospital in Germany to Niguarda Hospital in Milan, Italy.

Andrea Ferretti, the national team doctor, said that Lorenzo Bonicelli has stayed fully conscious with no cognitive issues and was doing well before his transfer. His recovery is now overseen by neuro-intensive care specialists, and he will soon move to a rehabilitation center at Villa Beretta in Costa Masnaga.

“Lorenzo’s return to Italy was by no means simple. Even though 15 days have passed since the operation, he still needs assistance and, at times, mechanical ventilation,”Andrea Ferretti said, as reported by Gazzetta. (via Olympics)

“Bonicelli has always remained conscious and cognitively he is perfect; it’s important to say that. I spoke with him and saw that he was doing well before he got into the ambulance. We are relieved to have brought him back. Now the recovery is in the hands of the neuro-intensive care doctors, and Bonicelli will soon be moved to the rehabilitation center at Villa Beretta in Costa Masnaga.”

Bonicelli was accompanied on the transfer by his family and girlfriend. Before competing at the University Games, Bonicelli last participated in the FIG Gymnastics World Cup held in February 2025 at Cottbus, Germany, where he finished fourth overall with a total score of 13.800.

All About Lorenzo Bonicelli

Lorenzo Bonicelli at Italy Press Preview - 2024 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

Lorenzo Bonicelli hails from Lecco, Italy, and was born in 2002. He represents the Ghislanzoni GAL Gymnastics Club located in Lecco.

The 23-year-old first gained attention at the 2019 Junior World Championships held in Gyor, Hungary. The Italian team at the event included Ivan Brunello, Lorenzo Minh Casali and Bonicelli. The team contributed to Italy’s podium finish in the men’s team all-around event with a total score of 159.179. Brunello and Minh Casali later represented Italy at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

At the 2019 Gymnastics Junior World Championships, Japan took the gold medal, while Ukraine and Italy secured silver and bronze, respectively.

