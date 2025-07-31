  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "Lost our voices"- Bo Bassett and girlfriend Ayda Dorian attend star-studded Jason Aldean and Bailey Zimmerman country concert

"Lost our voices"- Bo Bassett and girlfriend Ayda Dorian attend star-studded Jason Aldean and Bailey Zimmerman country concert

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Published Jul 31, 2025 13:38 GMT
Still taken from Bassett
Still taken from Bassett's Instagram (Source: @bo.bassett/Instagram)

American wrestler Bo Bassett and his girlfriend Ayda Dorian have shared a few glimpses of their time at a country music concert, which featured artists such as Jason Aldean and Bailey Zimmerman. Bassett and Dorian have often shared their support for each other online and have been dating since 2024.

Ad

Bo Bassett is regarded as one of the most exciting wrestling talents in the United States. He gained recognition for his performances at the 2021 Cadet World Wrestling Championships, when he became the youngest world champion in wrestling history at the age of 14. He would go on to earn multiple accolades, including a three-time Iron Man and Super 32 Champion. Bassett's last title came at the 2025 Fargo National Championships, winning the title in the 144 lb weight class.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bo Bassett's girlfriend, Ayda, took to Instagram to share a few highlights from the concert they attended together, writing:

"country girl for the weekend🤠 #jasonaldean #baileyzimmerman"
Ad

Bassett also reshared her post, writing:

"We love country music. Lost our voices. @aydalynndorian who's next??"
Still taken from Bassett&#039;s Instagram (Source: @bo.bassett/Instagram)
Still taken from Bassett's Instagram (Source: @bo.bassett/Instagram)

Bo Bassett announced earlier in the year that he would be committing to the University of Iowa as part of the class of 2026; however, he recently revealed that he has decommitted from them and will be exploring his options further.

Ad

Bo Bassett announces that he will not be joining the University of Iowa

Bassett will not be committing to the University of Iowa - Source: @bo.bassett/Instagram
Bassett will not be committing to the University of Iowa - Source: @bo.bassett/Instagram

Bo Bassett announced that he will not be committing to the University of Iowa as part of the class of 2026. This came just a week after his victory at the 2025 Fargo National Championships, where he defeated Clinton Shepherd from Indiana in the final by pinning him in 1 minute and 23 seconds.

Ad

In a post on Instagram, Bassett wrote:

"After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Iowa. This wasn’t easy, but I believe it’s not the right fit for me as a wrestler, a person, or for my faith journey. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’ll never speak a bad word about their program. This is about finding the place God wants me to be. This is a huge decision in my life and it has to be the right one."
Ad
"I would like to thank all of the Iowa fans who have supported me. You have been amazing and I am grateful for the support you showed me. I have opened up my recruitment."

Bassett will have a host of options to choose from for his collegiate career, including Penn State, Oklahoma, and Nebraska.

About the author
Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications