"Lost our voices"- Bo Bassett and girlfriend Ayda Dorian attend star-studded Jason Aldean and Bailey Zimmerman country concert

American wrestler Bo Bassett and his girlfriend Ayda Dorian have shared a few glimpses of their time at a country music concert, which featured artists such as Jason Aldean and Bailey Zimmerman. Bassett and Dorian have often shared their support for each other online and have been dating since 2024.Bo Bassett is regarded as one of the most exciting wrestling talents in the United States. He gained recognition for his performances at the 2021 Cadet World Wrestling Championships, when he became the youngest world champion in wrestling history at the age of 14. He would go on to earn multiple accolades, including a three-time Iron Man and Super 32 Champion. Bassett's last title came at the 2025 Fargo National Championships, winning the title in the 144 lb weight class.Bo Bassett's girlfriend, Ayda, took to Instagram to share a few highlights from the concert they attended together, writing:&quot;country girl for the weekend🤠 #jasonaldean #baileyzimmerman&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBassett also reshared her post, writing:&quot;We love country music. Lost our voices. @aydalynndorian who's next??&quot;Still taken from Bassett's Instagram (Source: @bo.bassett/Instagram)Bo Bassett announced earlier in the year that he would be committing to the University of Iowa as part of the class of 2026; however, he recently revealed that he has decommitted from them and will be exploring his options further.Bo Bassett announces that he will not be joining the University of IowaBassett will not be committing to the University of Iowa - Source: @bo.bassett/InstagramBo Bassett announced that he will not be committing to the University of Iowa as part of the class of 2026. This came just a week after his victory at the 2025 Fargo National Championships, where he defeated Clinton Shepherd from Indiana in the final by pinning him in 1 minute and 23 seconds.In a post on Instagram, Bassett wrote:&quot;After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Iowa. This wasn’t easy, but I believe it’s not the right fit for me as a wrestler, a person, or for my faith journey. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’ll never speak a bad word about their program. This is about finding the place God wants me to be. This is a huge decision in my life and it has to be the right one.&quot;&quot;I would like to thank all of the Iowa fans who have supported me. You have been amazing and I am grateful for the support you showed me. I have opened up my recruitment.&quot;Bassett will have a host of options to choose from for his collegiate career, including Penn State, Oklahoma, and Nebraska.