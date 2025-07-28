"You are ready for battle"- Bo Bassett sends strong message as his brother Keegan gears up to represent Team USA at the World Championships

Bo Bassett recently dropped a supportive message to his brother, Keegan Bassett, gearing up to represent Team USA at the World Championships. The former recently announced his decommitment from Iowa wrestling.Keegan is one of the rising names of the wrestling community, having made the World team three times and winning the Fargo Championship in 2024. He also solidified his place in the sport by securing victory at the U-15 Pan-Am Championship in Greco-Roman style wrestling at 41 kg.He and his brother, Bo, both competed in the trials of the U17 and U20 World Championships, respectively, and while he fell short of making it to the senior team, his brother will be representing Team USA at the U20 World Championships.Now, the 16-year-old is all set to represent Team USA at the upcoming U17 World Championships and recently penned a heartfelt note on the same. He uploaded a few pictures of his wrestling journey on his Instagram and added a note in the caption that read:&quot;All the early mornings, late nights, sacrifices, and discipline, it’s all been building toward this. The World Championships. I’ve locked in. I’ve prepared the right way. No shortcuts, no excuses. Ready to battle. Ready to represent the USA, Ready for greatness.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis post garnered the attention of his brother, Bo Bassett, who cheered his brother for the latter's upcoming World Championship endeavor by sharing a comment that read:&quot;You are ready for battle. So excited for you man. ❤️&quot;Basset's comment on InstagramHe also reshared the post on his Instagram story and supported his brother with a message that read:&quot;Body. Heart. Mind. Soul. Champion. Can't wait to watch this guy represent @keegan.bassett&quot;Bassett's Instagram storyThe former Iowa wrestler is currently open for college recruitment. He was a part of Iowa University for five months, having joined it in February 2025, before decommitting.Bo Bassett made his feelings known about his younger brother Keegan Bassett Brothers Bo Bassett and Keegan Bassett have been successfully making their way in the wrestling world with their incredible performances in both freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling. Bo recently sat for a conversation at the Bader Show, where he made his feelings known about his younger brother and his achievements. Calling him the strongest, Bo said:“Keegan’s the toughest of the three, and I’ll say that for sure—he’s the toughest of the three. He’s probably the strongest of the three too. He’s insanely strong at the weight that he’s at; like, he’ll, like, lift in my group sometimes—and I’m a 145, he’s 106—it’s crazy,&quot; Bo Bassett said. (30:54 onwards)He added:&quot;And I’m not weak, you know. And yeah, he’s really strong, he’s really tough, and I think that Keegan has probably the highest roof. I think that he has the most potential in front of him. You know, he’s the youngest. He’s learning to go through experiences probably before he will himself.&quot;Bo Bassett recently shocked the wrestling world by announcing his decision to re-enter college recruitment on June 23, 2025. He opened up about his decommitment from Iowa University, stating that this wasn't easy for him; however, after discussing it with his family, he decided to part ways with them. He revealed that it wasn't the right place for his career and his faith.Amid this, Bo Bassett's brother, Keegan Bassett, also broke his silence about claims of the former leaving the Iowa Hawkeyes for not getting special privileges.