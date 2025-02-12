Louisville Cardinals' head coach Dan Meske gives honest take on Todd Chamberlain's appointment as volleyball team's associate head coach

Louisville volleyball head coach Dan Meske recently expressed his joy after Todd Chamberlain was appointed the team's associate head coach. Meske filled the role of head coach for the 2024 NCAA Division I women's volleyball Championship's runner-up team after Dani Busboom Kelly's move to Nebraska Cornhuskers earlier this year.

Chamberlain will join Meske as the associate head coach after serving as the assistant coach for the Cardinals. He joined the team in 2018 and helped the Cardinals make their second appearance at the national title game during the 2024 season. The team then went on to defeat the top overall seed, Pittsburgh, to earn a spot in the final clash.

In 2022, Chamberlain assisted in guiding the team to another program's first, making a second-straight Final Four appearance. It was the Cards' first NCAA Championship final match appearance, competing against then top-seeded Texas. In 2021, he aided in leading the team to display its best season in program history with 32-1, winning 32 straight games. In the same year, the team also reached its first No. 1 ranking in program history when head coach Dani Busboom Kelly earned AVCA National Coach of the Year.

Trending

Louisville Volleyball announced the news with fans on social media and wrote:

"Keeping it in the family."

Meske shared the picture on his Instagram story and penned a heartfelt message.

"Could not be more excited."

Screenshot of Meske's Instagram story.

Former Louisville volleyball player Anna DeBeer praises Dan Meske as he steps into the role of head coach for the Cardinals

After Dan Meske stepped into the role of head coach for the Cardinals, the team's former star Anna DeBeer expressed her admiration for him. DeBeer competed during the 2024 NCAA Division I women's volleyball Championship. However, she suffered an ankle injury during the semifinal round and was forced to sit out during the ultimate faceoff.

DeBeer praised the coach for his hard work, trustworthiness, and crucial role in the team's success so far.

"Dan is one of the most hardworking coaches I've ever had and is always finding ways to improve himself every day," DeBeer said. "We would not have accomplished what we did these past few years without him. There is no one I trust more to take over this amazing program and continue the legacy Louisville Volleyball is building."

During his role as the associate, Dan Meske was named the AVCA Assistant Coach of the Year in the 2022 season, becoming the first ever male to win the award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback