  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • LOVB set to receive major boost as China's national team captain and 3x Olympian set to join Lexi Rodriguez and other players this season

LOVB set to receive major boost as China's national team captain and 3x Olympian set to join Lexi Rodriguez and other players this season

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Jun 13, 2025 01:25 GMT
Volleyball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 9 - Source: Getty
3x Olympian Gong Xiangyu joins LOVB. (Image by Getty)

The second edition of the LOVB league is set to receive a significant boost as Olympic gold medalist Gong Xiangyu signed for the upcoming season. Although the team with which she signed is yet to be confirmed, Xiangyu's joining is expected to increase the league's popularity.

Ad

So far, Xiangyu has represented the Chinese national team at three editions of the Olympics, including the 2016 Rio, 2020 Tokyo, and 2024 Paris Games. She secured her first Olympic medal, a gold one, at the 2016 edition (her debut Games) after the team defeated Serbia to claim a stunning 3-1 victory. At the age of 19, she became the youngest champion member of the Chinese women's national volleyball team.

Along with her Olympic gold medal, Xiangyu also won a gold medal at the 2019 World Cup and a bronze medal at the 2018 World Championships. The League One Volleyball welcomed the Chinese national team captain while announcing the news on social media.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Gong Xiangyu, Olympic gold medalist and captain of China's national team, is joining LOVB! With a stellar career that includes two Olympic appearances, a 2016 Olympic gold, a 2018 World Championship bronze, and leading Jiangsu to the 2024–25 Chinese Women's Volleyball Super League title, Gong brings the most elite experience to the league," it read.

"Took me a while to wrap my head around' - LOVB Omaha star player Lexi Rodriguez reflects on her rookie season

Lexi Rodriguez of LOVB Omaha against Madison in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Getty Images)
Lexi Rodriguez of LOVB Omaha against Madison in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Getty Images)

LOVB Omaha star Lexi Rodriguez revealed her feelings after concluding her rookie season in 2025. She turned pro after representing the Huskers at the collegiate level for four years. After making multiple appearances during the debut edition of the season, Rodriguez expressed her gratitude and pride for being a part of the league in its first edition.

Ad
"Took me a while to wrap my head around the fact that my rookie season has ended🫢 So grateful that I got to be a part of the inaugural lovb season and represent the state of Nebraska again!! So much love for this group of girls. I admire each and every one of you so much for the amazing humans you are and so glad I got the opportunity to play with all of you ❤️," she wrote on Instagram.
Ad

Rodriguez joined the League One Volleyball Omaha team only a few weeks after her last collegiate appearance at the NCAA Volleyball Championships final, where the Nebraska Huskers fell short of earning a spot in the ultimate faceoff.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications