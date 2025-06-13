LOVB set to receive major boost as China's national team captain and 3x Olympian set to join Lexi Rodriguez and other players this season

The second edition of the LOVB league is set to receive a significant boost as Olympic gold medalist Gong Xiangyu signed for the upcoming season. Although the team with which she signed is yet to be confirmed, Xiangyu's joining is expected to increase the league's popularity.
So far, Xiangyu has represented the Chinese national team at three editions of the Olympics, including the 2016 Rio, 2020 Tokyo, and 2024 Paris Games. She secured her first Olympic medal, a gold one, at the 2016 edition (her debut Games) after the team defeated Serbia to claim a stunning 3-1 victory. At the age of 19, she became the youngest champion member of the Chinese women's national volleyball team.
Along with her Olympic gold medal, Xiangyu also won a gold medal at the 2019 World Cup and a bronze medal at the 2018 World Championships. The League One Volleyball welcomed the Chinese national team captain while announcing the news on social media.
"Gong Xiangyu, Olympic gold medalist and captain of China's national team, is joining LOVB! With a stellar career that includes two Olympic appearances, a 2016 Olympic gold, a 2018 World Championship bronze, and leading Jiangsu to the 2024–25 Chinese Women's Volleyball Super League title, Gong brings the most elite experience to the league," it read.
"Took me a while to wrap my head around' - LOVB Omaha star player Lexi Rodriguez reflects on her rookie season
LOVB Omaha star Lexi Rodriguez revealed her feelings after concluding her rookie season in 2025. She turned pro after representing the Huskers at the collegiate level for four years. After making multiple appearances during the debut edition of the season, Rodriguez expressed her gratitude and pride for being a part of the league in its first edition.
"Took me a while to wrap my head around the fact that my rookie season has ended🫢 So grateful that I got to be a part of the inaugural lovb season and represent the state of Nebraska again!! So much love for this group of girls. I admire each and every one of you so much for the amazing humans you are and so glad I got the opportunity to play with all of you ❤️," she wrote on Instagram.
Rodriguez joined the League One Volleyball Omaha team only a few weeks after her last collegiate appearance at the NCAA Volleyball Championships final, where the Nebraska Huskers fell short of earning a spot in the ultimate faceoff.