Jordan Larson, Lexi Rodriguez and other LOVB Omaha players react to Madi Kubik-Banks' moments with team

LOVB Omaha Volleyball players, Jordan Larson and Lexi Rodríguez, shared their reactions as teammate, Madi Kubik-Banks, shared glimpses of her time with the team. This comes following the team's 2-3 defeat to LOVB Salt Lake on March 29.

Ad

Despite the defeat, Kubik-Banks produced an impressive show featuring 12 kills and 12 digs to her name, resulting in 16 points. Larson couldn't contribute much during the game and ended with 0 points to her name.

Just a few hours later, Kubik-Banks shared a few pictures of her time with LOVB teammates, featuring Larson, Rodriguez, Amber Stivrins, and Justine Wong-Orantes. She added in her caption:

"us tryna ball w my bros sum more !!!!!!! 🤓"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Larson reacted to the post and added a heart emoji to express her love for teammate, Madi Kubik-Banks.

Larson's comment on Kubik-Banks' Instagram post (Image via: Kubik-Banks' Instagram handle)

"aweeee agreed 🥹🤭," wrote Lexi Rodriguez.

Ad

Rodriguez's comment on Kubik-Banks' Instagram post (Image via: Kubik-Banks' Instagram handle)

"yes please," wrote Lauren Stivrins.

Ad

Stivrins' comment on Kubik-Banks' Instagram (Image via: Kubik-Banks' Instagram)

Lexi Rodriguez, playing in her first pro season, inflicted 2 digs during the contest. Jordan Larson, Rodriguez, and Madi Kubik Banks will compete again on Friday (April 3) against LOVB Atlanta at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Ad

Jordan Larson shares her thoughts about Justine Wong-Orantes and other LOVB Omaha teammates

Jordan Larson at the Kansas City Convention Center during a clash against LOVB Houston (Image via: Getty Images)

Jordan Larson opened up about the contribution that senior teammate Justine-Wong Orantes and other LOVB teammates have had on the team. Notably, both Larson and Wong-Orantes are veterans of the Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball program.

Ad

In an interview, Larson said that playing with Wong-Orantes has been cool and also heaped praise on the latter for being able to transition excellently to this pro team. She said (via HuskerOnline, 3:22 onwards):

"It's really cool, again different generations, and obviously you can see that Nebraska does train well, and how she's transitioned into this is going to be great and I think you're going to see a long history and future for her and I think Justine's also enjoying kind of that mentorship piece."

Ad

Speaking about other LOVB Omaha players, Larson remarked that she learns so much from them as they are from different leagues around the world. She added:

"When you see teammmates over time and also people have larned from different leagues right, so I think when you see different styles of game, you're going to learn."

During the conversation, Jordan Larson also mentioned that a player can to analyze the styles of various teammates and can choose to add them in their game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback