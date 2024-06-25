"Love it when they count me out"- Kenny Bednarek reacts to proving doubters wrong after low support on live voting before the 100m final

Kenny Bednarek conveyed a powerful message following his victory at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, in Eugene, Oregon. Bednarek competed against Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman, and Fred Kerley in the 100m.

The 25-year-old clocked a stunning time of 9.87 seconds to finish in second place after Lyles, who clocked 9.83 seconds. Kerley followed Bednarek with a narrow gap, registering 9.88 seconds.

After clinching the spot to compete in the 100m at the Paris Olympics, Bednarek delivered a strong and striking message, asserting his confidence to dominate the upcoming races. He shared a picture of live voting, showing him with the least votes to win the event (3%), compared to Lyles (63%), Coleman (23%), and Kerley (11%). He added American singer Kendrick Lamar song's "Count Me Out" poster and wrote,

"I love it when they count me out."

"Understand this: I’m healthy, I’m focused, & that is dangerous. Try to keep up," the American sprinter added.

Further, Bedanrek also expressed his gratitude toward his fans for showcasing their support.

Bednarek will be seen competing in the 100m at the 2024 Paris Olympics, slated for August 3 and 4.

"I’m hungry to show out" - Kenny Bednarek expresses ahead of the 200m event at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials

Kenny Bednarek celebrates after winning the men's 200m during the 2024 Diamond League Doha meeting at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Getty Images).

After punching his ticket for Paris to compete in the 100m sprint, Kenny Bednarek is all set to compete in his pet event, the 200m at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.

Bednarek recorded a stunning world lead of 19.67 seconds during the Olympic season at the 2024 Doha Diamond League meeting, leaving behind Courtney Lindsey and Kyree King, who recorded 20.01 and 20.21 seconds, respectively.

In the same message mentioned earlier, he stated his readiness to compete in the 200m event in Eugene, the prelims of which will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2024, with the semifinal and finals on Friday, June 28, 2024.

"The upcoming 200m has my mind locked in and I’m hungry to show out," wrote Bednarek. "I aim to showcase my best performance yet in Eugene, and then, in Paris."

Bednarek will compete in the 200m at the Trials to earn the Olympic spot, in a bid to transform his silver medal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to gold.