"Lowkey training for the Olympics"-Fans react as Harry Styles sets personal milestone at the Berlin Marathon 

Harry Styles put forward an impressive performance at the Berlin Marathon and set a new personal best in the event. The English singer-songwriter reportedly clocked 2 hours, 59 minutes and 13 seconds in Berlin and surpassed the milestone of completing a marathon in under 3 hours.

Ad

Styles was among the 55,000 runners who took to the roads to compete in the marathon event on Sunday. His performance impressed fans who expressed their elation on social media while praising the singer for pushing his limits.

The 31-year-old ran with an average pace of 6:50 per mile to accomplish this milestone in his second marathon of the year. Harry Styles had previously participated in the Tokyo Marathon in March this year and clocked 3 hours, 24 minutes and 7 seconds.

Ad

Trending

Fans were impressed by Harry Styles' improvement and cheered the singer on with messages on social media.

"As a marathoner! This is SOOOO impressive" wrote a fan.

Peter Will @ReddoPete As a marathoner! This is SOOOO impressive.

Ad

"What a leap after running 3:24 at Tokyo earlier this year. Still has a ways to go to catch Alan Turing but he is building an argument for Best Celebrity Marathoner," another fan chimed in.

Matt LaWëll @MattLaWell @CitiusMag What a leap after running 3:24 at Tokyo earlier this year. Still has a ways to go to catch Alan Turing but he is building an argument for Best Celebrity Marathoner.

Ad

"Let’s hope he is getting fit for a new tour!" tweeted another fan.

Melinda Utley @melinda_ut41117 @CitiusMag @hstbrasil Let’s hope he is getting fit for a new tour!

Ad

Here are some more fan reactions:

One fan compared his training for his rigorous live-performanced to that of training for the Olympic Games.

"I made a joke earlier saying Harry Styles lowkey training for the Olympics.. When really all this running is great for his endurance during live performances," wrote a fan.

"4:14 per km is insane," another fan chimed in.

Ad

"I've always loved and admired Harry's fearlessness in trying new things as well as his drive, hard work, focus and discipline to achieve his personal goals. Well done, Harry," expressed another fan.This

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More