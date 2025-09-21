Harry Styles conquers 3-hour barrier with stunning personal best at Berlin Marathon 2025

English singer and actor Harry Styles achieved a remarkable personal milestone during his participation in the Berlin Marathon 2025. The 31-year-old set a new personal best by breaking the 3-hour barrier, clocking 2 hours 59 minutes and 13 seconds to cross the finish line in Berlin.

This comes six months after his participation in the Tokyo Marathon on March 2, where he recorded a time of 3 hours 24 minutes, with an average pace of 7:47 per mile.

At the Berlin Marathon, the three-time GRAMMY Award winner was also captured with British para-athlete Richard Whitehead, a four-time Paralympic medalist who has won two golds and two silver. In the picture, Styles was seen wearing a blue jacket and black shorts.

The marathon saw Sabastian Sawe dominate in the elite men’s race as the 30-year-old won the race with a time of 2:02:16. He had earlier won the London Marathon this year, where he recorded a 2:02:27. Meanwhile, Japan’s Akasaki Akira and Chimdessa Debele of Ethiopia finished second and third in the race held in Berlin, respectively, with times of 2:06:15 and 2:06:57.

Meanwhile, another Kenyan, Rosemary Wanjiru, won the women’s elite race, clocking 2:21:05, with Ethiopia’s Dera Dida narrowly finishing second in a time of 2:21:08. Another Ethiopian, Azmera Gebru, completed the podium with a time of 2:21:29.

What Berlin Marathon winner Sabastian Sawe had to say after winning the race

Sabastian Sawe at Berlin Marathon 2025 (Photo by Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images)

Kenyan elite long-distance runner Sabastian Sawe reflected on his performance at the Berlin Marathon 2025 after winning the race. In an Instagram post, he acknowledged the tough race conditions and expressed pride in his performance, stating:

“It was a challenging weather on the streets today but I’m very proud of my performance and I would like to thank @berlinmarathon for giving me this chance to run in one of the fastest courses in the World. Thanks to everyone who came out to cheer on the course. See you in the next 42,195!”

A few days earlier, in an interview with Olympics.com, he said he chose the Berlin Marathon because it is one of the fastest marathon courses in the world. It is worth noting that Sawe had announced his participation in the marathon via an Instagram post on July 30 of this year.

Some other notable accomplishments of Sabastian Sawe include winning the half marathon at the World Road Running Championships in 2023, clocking 59:10. He also won the one-hour run at the Diamond League 2022 held in Brussels.

