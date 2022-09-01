How to watch Brussels Diamond League 2022: Livestream, broadcast schedule and more

Today (September 1) marks the first day of the Brussels Diamond League. This is the final event of the season and there have been quite a few events in several different places this season.

One event was held today, the Men's Shot Put competition. The rest of the events will happen tomorrow i.e. September 2.

This will be one of the final times to watch an event like this, so it's important to know the schedule and how to watch it live. Tomorrow will be completely full of events, so here's everything to know about it.

Brussels Diamond League: A complete guide to the season's final event

The Diamond League final will be available in a few formats worldwide. In the United States, it will be streamed on the popular streaming service Peacock. However, it will only be watchable with a premium account.

Peacock offers a free service with shows and movies to watch, but content like certain shows, new movies and athletic events like this are only available for premium users.

A premium account normally costs $5 a month. However, there is a discount deal going on right now that gives it away for $2 a month or just $20 for an entire year's worth of the subscription.

Tomorrow's schedule looks like this, with all events being streamed:

18:17 100m Wheelchair Women

18:25 One Hour Men

19:15 Pole Vault Men

19:22 Triple Jump Men

19:38 Javelin Throw Women

19:39 200m Wheelchair Men

19:45 400m B Women

19:50 High Jump Women

19:52 400m Men

20:04 400m Hurdles Men

20:13 3000m Steeplechase Women

20:33 200m Men

20:45 100m Women

20:54 400m Women

21:01 Long Jump Women

21:07 100m Hurdles Women

21:15 5000m Men

21:36 1500m Women

21:52 800m Men

This will be the penultimate opportunity for these athletes to win a Diamond League medal, so they will more than likely be giving it all their effort and going all out. It should make for an exciting show.

How the Diamond League got to Brussels

The Diamond League arrived in Brussels for the final stop before a weekend in Zurich to cap everything off. This is the 12th event of the year, with 11 stops being made all across the world prior to this one.

The event kicked off in Doha, Qatar on May 13.

On May 21, athletes gathered at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, London.

In Eugene, Oregon, the world's finest athletes competed at Hayward Field a week later. It was also the site of the World Athletics Championships earlier this year.

On June 5, the Diamond League moved again. This time, it convened in Rabat, Morocco for a few days.

Five days later, they reconvened at the Golden Gala in Rome, Italy.

On June 16, athletes headed to compete in Oslo, Norway. Two days later on the 18th, the events were held in Paris.

On June 30, the Stockholm meet was at the Stockholm Olympic Stadium.

BAUHAUS-Galan Stockholm 2022 - Diamond League

On August 6, the athletes transitioned to Chorzow. Chorzow was not originally part of the itnerary. Shanghai and Shenzhen were, but were replaced due to COVID-19 issues.

On August 10, the events were in Monaco. The event was held in Lausanne on August 26 and they're currently in Brussels for the final events.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit