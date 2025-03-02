Harry Styles stuns with unreal athleticism at Tokyo Marathon 2025 as he delivers impressive finish in 38000-runner field

English singer and actor Harry Styles recently ran the 2025 edition of the Tokyo Marathon, held on Sunday (March 2). Styles was a part of the popular music faction brand, "One Direction", till the group's breakup in 2016.

He recently graced the floors of the Tokyo World Marathon Major event on Sunday as he looked to test his fitness and become a part of the celebrities that featured in the marathon, such as Ryan Reynolds and Bryan Cranston. He clocked a run time of 3:24.07, and according to reports, Styles finished in 6010th position among 38000 runners who took part in the event.

In recently surfaced social media videos from the race, Styles can be seen in a black jacket and blue pants, complementing it with yellowish running shoes. The video also shows Styles getting appreciation and cheers from the fans during the race.

The 2025 Tokyo Marathon eventually saw Ethiopia's Tadese Takele win the men's event with a run time of 2:03:23. On the other hand, his compatriot, Sutume Kebede, dominated the female field and successfully defended her title after clocking 2:16.31.

Two-time Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei finished ninth at the 2025 Tokyo Marathon

Joshua Cheptegei after winning a gold medal in the 10000m race at the 2024 Paris Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Reigning 10,000m Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei competed in the first race of his 2025 track and field season during the 2025 Tokyo Marathon. He finished in ninth place during the event with a run time of 2:05.59.

In an interview before the race, Cheptegei shared his goal of registering a new personal best run time, which he did eventually. Additionally, he mentioned that he had some good memories in the Japanese capital and was quite happy to come here. He said (via Olympics.com):

"I came here in 2021 and Tokyo has always been a good place for me, especially with the 2021 Olympic Games. I hope that on Sunday again, I can come back after the race smiling with a new personal best. It’s one step after the other and I would say I’m totally done with track now. For me now, it’s to look for new challenges - which is why I’m here in Tokyo again," said the Olympic champion.

Joshua Cheptegei came to the 2025 Tokyo Marathon on the back of a victory in the Vedanta Half Marathon in October, where he clocked a run time of 59:46.

