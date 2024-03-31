LSU athlete Brianna Lyston clocks fastest 100m opener in collegiate history after impressing at Bayou Meet

LSU athlete Brianna Lyston recently delivered an immaculate performance in the 100m race at the 2024 Battle on the Bayou meet at the Louisiana State University (LSU) on Saturday, March 30. The 19-year-old’s timing soared her track record to greater heights.

On March 30, Brianna Lyston made her season-opener in the 100m race at the 2024 Battle on the Bayou meet. The collegiate athlete clocked a spectacular time of 10.87w (2.6 m/s), to take second place. Her timing marked a new 2024 DI #1 ranking in the event.

On the other hand, competitor, Favour Ofili of Tiger Olympians finished in the first place by clocking 10.85 seconds. McKenzie Long of Ole Miss clocked 10.89 seconds to earn the third spot. Her Long’s timing received a new 2024 DI #2 collegiate rankings.

Brianna Lyston delivered another impressive performance earlier in March in the 60m race at the NCAA Indoor Championships. The Jamaican athlete blazed to a stunning 7:03 that won her the gold medal.

Moreover, her timing was recorded as the second-fastest sprinter in collegiate history, behind Julien Alfred, the 2023 Bowerman winner. Lyston also became the first LSU athlete to win the 60-meter title since Aleia Hobbs in 2018.

Brianna Lyston made her comeback at the 2022 World U-20 Championships

Brianna Lyston faced disqualification during the finals of the 200m race at the 2021 World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya. The young athlete encountered a lane violation by stepping inside her lane while taking the bend of the race track. It led Christine Mboma of Namibia to win the gold medal by 21.48s.

After the learning experience, Lyston indulges herself in careful training to correct her form ahead of the 2022 World Under-20 Championships. Before the event, she told World Athletics in an interview:

“Seeing the mishap that happened at World U20s, I went back to training and worked on fixing how I ran the curve,” she says. “Also, I have been thoroughly going through my warm-ups and eating better, especially a lot of protein and drinking milk after workouts, and I have improved massively in the gym.”

On the competition day at Cali, she won the gold medal in the 200m race by clocking 22.65 seconds.

Brianna Lyston rose to overnight fame after competing at the ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Championships (Champs) 2017. She ran a stunning wind-assisted 23.46 (+2.2m/s) in the semi-finals and a 23.72 (-0.6m/s) championship record in the finals of the 4x100m team. Her performance set the world U13 best timing that stood untouched for the next five years.