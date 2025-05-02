Luke Stanich reacts to Lehigh assistant coach & former Pan American champ Zachary Rey calling him ‘family’

Luke Stanich, a Lehigh wrestling star, shared a heartfelt reaction to an Instagram post by Zachary Rey, a former Pan American Champion and now the assistant coach to the Lehigh Wrestling.

Lehigh wrestlers had a good run at the 2025 Claw US Open, as two of the Lehigh wrestlers finished with the top titles at the US Open. Luke Stanich won the U20 65 kg title. The first-year Audrey Jimenez won the US women's senior national title at 50 kg. Jimenez qualified for the final X, competing in Newark on June 14 for a spot on the senior world team.

A recent Instagram post by the Lehigh Wrestling coach, Zachary Rey, was about "family" and featured a picture of Stanich. The former NCAA champion wrestler posted a photograph with Stanich and Pat Santoro during the 2025 Claw US Open. Zachary posted a two-word caption for the post, he said:

"My family 😤"

Stanich gave a heartfelt reaction as he commented on the post, and said:

"nothing like war with your brothers. and the nutella doughcro from pink box donuts"

The Lehigh alumnus and the assistant coach at the University of Pennsylvania, Darian Toi Cruz, also gave his reaction to the photograph:

Couple-a-🐐’s

Screenshot of Luke Stanich's comment on Zachery Rey's Instagram post (@zacheryrey/ig)

While Rey has over seven thousand followers on Instagram, Stanich has close to 6.5 thousand followers on the social media platform.

Luke Stanich, the Lehigh Sophomore's domination at the 2025 Claw US Open

Flowrestling recently shared an Instagram post of Stanich's dominating win over his opponent, Pierson Manville, to clinch the 2025 Claw US Open 65 kg U20 title. @flowrestling posted the video of domination and wrote:

"Luke Stanich completed his 65kg U20 US Open title run with a dominant win in the finals!"

The Lehigh wrestling sophomore, Stanich, had an outstanding run at the 2025 Claw US Open Wrestling. Stanich went 8-0 at the championship, winning the title and earning a spot to compete at the World Team Trials. Stanich won 6-0 by decision over Pierson Manville, the Arizona State freshman. Stanich won bouts over the outstanding high school wrestlers Daniel Zepeda and Bo Bassett. Stanich was also the 125 lbs NCAA All-American for Lehigh in his freshman year

Luke Stanich continues to grow as a wrestler and will be one of the best budding wrestlers to watch out for in the coming seasons.

