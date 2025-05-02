Luke Stanich drops humorous 2-word reaction on assisting fellow Lehigh wrestler in training

American wrestler Luke Stanich expressed his reaction as fellow Lehigh wrestling teammate Jadon Skellenger shared glimpses from training sessions. This comes after Stanich's 65 kg bout victory, over Pierson Manville, at the 2025 U20 US Open Wrestling Championships.
Stanich also won over the likes of prominent wrestling prodigies such as Bo Bassett, during his path to this gold medal glory. Just a few days later, Stanich was seen at the Lehigh training center practicing sessions, with the other fellow wrestlers of the program.
Skellenger shared a few glimpses from his sessions at the Lehigh Valley wrestling RTC on his Instagram handle. In one of the pictures, Stanich can be seen cooling down Skellenger after a fight and assisting the latter in training.
"🤝" the caption of the post stated.
The 66 Kg U20 national champion reacted to this post and dropped a two-word comment under the post. He sarcastically wrote:
"coach stanich"
Skellenger replied back on Stanich's comment and wrote:
"the best"
Besides his U20 career currently, Luke Stanich also had an impressive stat during his high school days when he also became the New Jersey state champion in 2023.
Luke Stanich expresses feelings after victory at the 2025 U20 US Open Wrestling Championships
Luke Stanich shed light on his game plan after clinching the victory over Pierson Manville to win the gold at the U20 US Open Nationals.
In an interview after the victory, Stanich shared that he is very confident when it comes down to hand fighting during a duel, owing to which he carries the same game plan that plays to his strengths. Additionally, he also mentioned that the final match was tilted towards his side in the initial stages. He said (via USA Wrestling, 00:14 onwards):
"I mean, hand fighting is what I do best. So, when I am on my feet, I'm hand fighting, I am confident when guys get to my legs. So, I just kind of execute the same game plan every time, just go out there and put my hands on people, wear them down. That match was leaning my direction early on. I think I was holding too much at the end but same game plan every time, just go out there and put my hands on people and break them."
During the conversation, Luke Stanich also remarked that he was well aware of the capabilities of his opponent, Manville and made sure that he doesn't give away big moves.