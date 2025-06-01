Luke Stanich's girlfriend Victoria sends emotional message after wrestler's win over Bo Bassett to secure U20 Worlds spot

Collegiate wrestler Luke Stanich secured a spot on the U20 World Team at 65kg, which sparked a reaction from his girlfriend, Victoria. He faced one of the top wrestling prospects in the nation, Bo Bassett, in a best-of-three series in which he won two matches against Bassett. Stanich won the first match with a score of 3-2 and the third and final match by a technical fall of 10-0.

Luke Stanich represents Lehigh University at the collegiate level. He made his breakthrough at a high school level, where he became a four-time New Jersey state championship winner. After finishing his high school career with a record of 124-10, Stanich committed to Lehigh University. In his freshman year, he won the EIWA title and earned All-American honors at 125 pounds. He is majoring in business at the university.

Stanich's girlfriend, Victoria, took to Instagram to share her reaction after the wrestler managed to secure his spot at the U20 World Championships. She wrote:

"No better feeling than seeing your person accomplish everything they've worked for. Did someone say World Team 🙌🙌"

Still taken from Victoria's Instagram (source: @victoriaholubecky_/Instagram)

She also wrote:

"Proud is an understatement 🤍🤎"

Still taken from Victoria's Instagram (source: @victoriaholubecky_/Instagram)

Luke Stanich is regarded as one of the highly rated prospects in the nation. He comes from a wrestling family, with his brother Troy, who wrestled at Stevens Institute of Technology.

Luke Stanich reacts after defeating Bo Bassett to secure U20 World Team Spot

Still taken from Stanich's Instagram@luke__stanich

Luke Stanich shared his reaction after defeating Bo Bassett at the U20 World Team Trials. He explained how he defeated Bassett, and spoke about staying in a good position and controlling the hand fight.

In an interview with USA Wrestling, Stanich explained what the key to his victory was, saying:

"Just staying in good position and controlling the hand fight. Bo's known for controlling the hand fight, but so am I. I knew it was going to be a battle, all three matches and I wanted to get done too, but huge kudos to him. He's a dog and he just got me better, I got better at wrestling because of him. So a lot of respect there.

"I'm really happy because that last match, I was actually able to get to my own shot and finish. A lot of people doubted that I was going to beat him again because I didn't have a lot of offense at the Open, so I'm glad I could get one of those," Luke Stanich said.

Stanich also spoke about competing in a three-match series, revealing that it was the first time he was competing in one.

